5 most expensive wrist watches in the world

Temi Iwalaiye

These wrist watches cost more than some cars and houses.

Here are five of the most expensive watches in the world:

Patek Phillipe grandmaster [Forbes]
Patek Phillipe grandmaster [Forbes] Pulse Nigeria
Patek Philippe's Grandmaster Chime has become the most expensive wristwatch ever sold at auction, with a final cost of $31 million. The watch, which has two dials and 20 functions, includes patented chiming modes. The Grandmaster Chime is a buy-one-get-one-free deal, offering a lot of value for a lot of money.

patek philippe henry graves supercomplication [cnn]
patek philippe henry graves supercomplication [cnn] Pulse Nigeria

Although not it is not a wrist watch, it deserves to be on this list because the Patek Phillipe claims this is the most complicated watch ever made without computer design and manufacture. Commissioned in 1925, it contains 430 screws, 110 wheels, and 70 jewels among its 920 individual parts.

The watch has broken records twice at auction, first in 1999 at Sotheby's for $9 million to Sheikh Saud bin Muhammad Al Thani of the Qatari royal family, and again in 2014 after his death for $24 million, setting a new mark for any timepiece. The watch was sold after a five-minute bidding war.

Paul Newman Daytona [theguardian]
Paul Newman Daytona [theguardian] Pulse Nigeria

The Paul Newman Rolex Daytona was gifted to Paul Newman by his wife Joanne Woodward in 1968. It has been a cherished timepiece among collectors and fans. It was initially priced at £1,000,000, but it was later sold to an undisclosed phone buyer for £13,500,000, equivalent to 9,030 2017 Rolex Daytonas. This made it the most expensive wristwatch ever made. The eponymous Rolex Daytona, engraved with the message "Drive Carefully" in reference to Newman's love for racing, has been a holy grail timepiece for decades.

Patek Phillipe steel watch [Philip]
Patek Phillipe steel watch [Philip] Pulse Nigeria
The Patek Phillipe 1518 steel wristwatch, introduced in 1941, is a rare and historically significant piece from a collectable maker. Only four examples were ever made, and it was the first watch with a perpetual calendar and chronograph. It went for $11,002,000 Swiss Francs (£8.9 million) at auction at Phillips in Geneva in November 2016, breaking the world record for a wristwatch at auction. Seven bidders pushed it past the Only Watch Patek Philippe 5016, which sold for 7.3 million CHF (£5.9 million) a year earlier.

Patek Philippe “Prince Mohammed Tewlik A. Toussou [reshapement]
Patek Philippe “Prince Mohammed Tewlik A. Toussou [reshapement] Pulse Nigeria

The Patek 1518 perpetual calendar chronograph, which was only produced in 281 cases, sold for $9.57 million at Sotheby's in 2021. The pink-on-pink 1518 is rare, as only 58 were made with pink gold cases and a silver dial. It was the 14th to come to market in nearly three quarters of a century.

The watch was bought in 1951 by Prince Mohammed Tewlik A. Toussou, King Farouk's first cousin, just before the Egyptian Revolution. He kept it for almost his entire life, keeping it in a safety deposit box. This 70-something-year-old watch is as box-fresh as a 70-something-year-old watch and comes with its original certificate of origin.

Converting these wrist watches to naira will reveal how extraordinarily expensive they are.

