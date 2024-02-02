ADVERTISEMENT
5 exceptional earbuds for less than ₦5,000 on Jumia
Gone are the days of wired earphones; bluetooth earphones are in.
While high-end options can break the bank, there are many affordable options/ Here are five amazing earbuds under ₦5,000 on Jumia:
- Rocking the Blues: Enjoy the amazing sound from these cute blue earphones for only ₦3,689! Check it out here.
- True Wireless Freedom: Get into the groove with these TWS Bluetooth earbuds at ₦3,999. Enjoy seamless connectivity and movement without cords holding you back. Find it here.
- The M10 Wireless Headset: This headset delivers powerful bass and has a power bank for just ₦3,999! Check it out here.
- Deco Gear Wireless Earpods with Bluetooth 5.2 Technology: Looking for sleek design and intuitive controls? Look no further than here; it is priced at ₦4,590.
- PRO3 Wireless Earphone: Get pro-level sound without breaking the bank withthe PRO3e for ₦4,000. Check it out here.
