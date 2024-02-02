ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

5 exceptional earbuds for less than ₦5,000 on Jumia

Temi Iwalaiye

Gone are the days of wired earphones; bluetooth earphones are in.

5 earbuds less than N5,000
5 earbuds less than N5,000

Recommended articles

While high-end options can break the bank, there are many affordable options/ Here are five amazing earbuds under ₦5,000 on Jumia:

  1. Rocking the Blues: Enjoy the amazing sound from these cute blue earphones for only ₦3,689! Check it out here.
  2. True Wireless Freedom: Get into the groove with these TWS Bluetooth earbuds at ₦3,999. Enjoy seamless connectivity and movement without cords holding you back. Find it here.
  3. The M10 Wireless Headset: This headset delivers powerful bass and has a power bank for just ₦3,999! Check it out here.
  4. Deco Gear Wireless Earpods with Bluetooth 5.2 Technology: Looking for sleek design and intuitive controls? Look no further than here; it is priced at ₦4,590.
  5. PRO3 Wireless Earphone: Get pro-level sound without breaking the bank withthe PRO3e for ₦4,000. Check it out here.
Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 exceptional earbuds for less than ₦5,000 on Jumia

5 exceptional earbuds for less than ₦5,000 on Jumia

Weekend Vibes: Don't be bored, check out these 15 events

Weekend Vibes: Don't be bored, check out these 15 events

Cracked feet? Find out the secret to baby-smooth feet

Cracked feet? Find out the secret to baby-smooth feet

See Tiwa Savage's ₦1M outfit dupes that are less than ₦10k

See Tiwa Savage's ₦1M outfit dupes that are less than ₦10k

Ladies, look curvier with these butt and hip pads that’re less than ₦9,000

Ladies, look curvier with these butt and hip pads that’re less than ₦9,000

We found Ayra Starr’s mini-skirts for less

We found Ayra Starr’s mini-skirts for less

Itchy and cracking skin? The best eczema creams to soothe your skin

Itchy and cracking skin? The best eczema creams to soothe your skin

Stop hurting your eyes; these cute blue-ray glasses cost less than ₦3,000

Stop hurting your eyes; these cute blue-ray glasses cost less than ₦3,000

Weekend Vibes: 20 of the best events happening this weekend

Weekend Vibes: 20 of the best events happening this weekend

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Weekend vibes

Weekend Vibes: Don't be bored, check out these 15 events

Remedies for cracked feet

Cracked feet? Find out the secret to baby-smooth feet

How to stop hurting your eyes with blue light glasses [shuttershock]

Stop hurting your eyes; these cute blue-ray glasses cost less than ₦3,000

Get Ayra Starr's mini skirt for less

We found Ayra Starr’s mini-skirts for less