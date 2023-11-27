Christmas Cloth: 5 celeb-inspired rich aunty bubus that are perfect for Christmas

Here are 5 variations of this outfit to help you find the perfect one:

1. The Adire Bubu

ADVERTISEMENT

This lovely Adire Bubu has a flowing length that makes you look and feel regal. The tassel at the end adds a nice contrast and a touch of whimsy. Sharon Ooja's outfit is from Good Girl Code. You can get yours here.

2. The Kaftan Bubu

This is another common variation of the rich Aunty Bubu. It features a kaftan design at the front, giving it a more structured and sophisticated look. Nigerian actress Jemima Osunde loves this outfit and has many pieces of it. She usually gets hers from Dress Up by Taiwo, and it is quite affordable.

3. The Aso-oke Bubu

ADVERTISEMENT

Aso-oke is a fabric that exudes regality and charm. Music executive and the mother of Wizkid's children, Jada P, looks delectable in this aso-oke bubu from Hertunba. Get it here. The rich colors and intricate patterns of the Aso-oke fabric make this a truly special occasion outfit.

4. The See-through Kaftan

This is one of the most popular kaftan variations for a reason. It has a feminine sexuality that makes it one of the best outfits to slay the Christmas season with. Style influencer Nonye Udeogu is rocking one from Elegante by Kikelomo. Check them out here. The sheer fabric is both elegant and playful, and the delicate embroidery adds a touch of luxury.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. The Satin Kaftan

Satin is one of the most feminine fabrics a woman can wear to look luxurious and rich. The white color made by Kendra Molly and worn by Jada P is an instant fave. You can get this smooth, flowing satin fabric that's is perfect for a glamorous Christmas morning look here.