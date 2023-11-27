ADVERTISEMENT
Christmas Cloth: 5 celeb-inspired rich aunty bubus that are perfect for Christmas

Temi Iwalaiye

Thinking about what to wear on Christmas morning? Look no further than the rich Aunty Bubu gown!

Celeb-inspired rich aunty bubus
Celeb-inspired rich aunty bubus

Here are 5 variations of this outfit to help you find the perfect one:

This lovely Adire Bubu has a flowing length that makes you look and feel regal. The tassel at the end adds a nice contrast and a touch of whimsy. Sharon Ooja's outfit is from Good Girl Code. You can get yours here.

This is another common variation of the rich Aunty Bubu. It features a kaftan design at the front, giving it a more structured and sophisticated look. Nigerian actress Jemima Osunde loves this outfit and has many pieces of it. She usually gets hers from Dress Up by Taiwo, and it is quite affordable.

Aso-oke is a fabric that exudes regality and charm. Music executive and the mother of Wizkid's children, Jada P, looks delectable in this aso-oke bubu from Hertunba. Get it here. The rich colors and intricate patterns of the Aso-oke fabric make this a truly special occasion outfit.

This is one of the most popular kaftan variations for a reason. It has a feminine sexuality that makes it one of the best outfits to slay the Christmas season with. Style influencer Nonye Udeogu is rocking one from Elegante by Kikelomo. Check them out here. The sheer fabric is both elegant and playful, and the delicate embroidery adds a touch of luxury.

Satin is one of the most feminine fabrics a woman can wear to look luxurious and rich. The white color made by Kendra Molly and worn by Jada P is an instant fave. You can get this smooth, flowing satin fabric that's is perfect for a glamorous Christmas morning look here.

No matter which variation you choose, you're sure to look and feel amazing in a rich Aunty Bubu gown this Christmas morning!

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

