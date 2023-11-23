ADVERTISEMENT
12 restaurants where you can get discounted meals in Lagos this week

Temi Iwalaiye

It's Mastercard Restaurant Week in Lagos, and we've uncovered the hottest spots.

Restaurants where you can get discounted meals in Lagos [Instagram]
Restaurants where you can get discounted meals in Lagos [Instagram]

Dive into the flavours of luxury dining without the hefty price tag—here's your exclusive ticket to a culinary adventure!

3-course meal prices:’

  • Fine Dining: ₦29,000 
  • Casual Dining: ₦15,000
  • Upscale Casual: ₦19,000 
  • Savvy Dining: ₦8,000 
Flash your Mastercard and enjoy a complimentary glass of wine or Heineken at these participating restaurants and their addresses.

  1. Spice Route - 36 Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island

2. See Lagos - 36b Wole Ariyo Street, Lekki Phase I

3. Ocean 5 by Riviera - 20 Elsie Femi Pearse Street, Victoria Island

4. Rubels and Angels - 52 Ogunlana Drive, Surulere

5. La Veranda - 17 Oju Olobun Close, Victoria Island

6. Turaka Rooftop Restaurant - 1637 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island

7. Kaly - 7th Floor, 1 Akin Adesola Street off Ahmadu Bello Way, Number One, Victoria Island

8. Food Shack - 32 Ologun Agbaje Street, Victoria Island

9. La Cibo - No. 59 Ogunlana Street, Surulere

10. Papiees Meatro - 18b Moore Road, Yaba

11. Nobs and Berries - 113 Adebisi Ogunniyi Crescent, Lekki Phase 1

12. Cilantro - 7 Musa Yar' Adua Street, Victoria Island

Hurry, the clock is ticking with just three days left! Treat your taste buds to an unforgettable experience—because good times should never cost a fortune.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

