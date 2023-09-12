Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa appoints son, nephew as ministers

Ima Elijah

Zimbabwe's President builds a family tree within his cabinet.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe [Getty Images]
President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

This decision was made as part of the formation of a new cabinet following President Mnangagwa's re-election.

David Mnangagwa will be serving as the deputy to Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube, who also happens to be his father's cousin.

Additionally, the president's nephew, Tongai Mafidhi Mnangagwa, was named the deputy minister for tourism and hospitality. The president unveiled these appointments on Monday, September 11, 2023, revealing a cabinet reshuffle that now comprises 26 ministries.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the appointments have not been met without criticism from citizens and political figures alike. A vocal critic, Fadzayi Mahere, a lawmaker from the Citizens Coalition for Change, condemned President Mnangagwa's cabinet, labeling it "indefensible." Mahere raised a series of concerns, including questions about legitimacy, corruption, violence, nepotism, incompetence, and ethical issues within the government.

This move comes after President Mnangagwa previously appointed a husband and wife team, Christopher and Monica Mutsvangwa, as ministers in his government. Christopher Mutsvangwa was entrusted with leading the newly formed Ministry of Veterans of Liberation, while Monica Mutsvangwa assumed the role of the minister of Women's Affairs and SMEs.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Tinubu returns to Abuja after diplomatic visits to India, UAE

BREAKING: Tinubu returns to Abuja after diplomatic visits to India, UAE

Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa appoints son, nephew as ministers

Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa appoints son, nephew as ministers

MTN dominates Anambra telecom market with 50% share

MTN dominates Anambra telecom market with 50% share

'Farmers are back to farm,' Tinubu, Ribadu get praised for boosting security

'Farmers are back to farm,' Tinubu, Ribadu get praised for boosting security

74% of Nigerian men confirmed as biological fathers between 2022, 2023

74% of Nigerian men confirmed as biological fathers between 2022, 2023

Tribunal nullifies Bagos' victory, declares LP's Ajang Alfred winner in Plateau

Tribunal nullifies Bagos' victory, declares LP's Ajang Alfred winner in Plateau

APC accuses Governor Adeleke of prioritising glamour over development

APC accuses Governor Adeleke of prioritising glamour over development

DSS arrests King of Akoh Kingdom in connection with murder of police officer

DSS arrests King of Akoh Kingdom in connection with murder of police officer

Ogun lawmaker denies inflating road contract figures from ₦9bn to ₦54bn

Ogun lawmaker denies inflating road contract figures from ₦9bn to ₦54bn

Pulse Sports

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

AFCON-ready Victor Osimhen in Ballon d’Or dreamland

AFCON-ready Victor Osimhen in Ballon d’Or dreamland

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pestana CR7 in Marrakech. [theportugalnews]

Cristiano Ronaldo shelters Morocco’s earthquake victims in his hotel

US military [Bo Zaunders/Getty Images]

US military makes major move in Niger

King Charles released a statement about his mother a year after her death [WPA Pool / Getty Images]

King Charles pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth 1 year after her passing

Brazil takes over G20 presidency from India

Brazil takes over G20 presidency from India