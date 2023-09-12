Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa appoints son, nephew as ministers
Zimbabwe's President builds a family tree within his cabinet.
This decision was made as part of the formation of a new cabinet following President Mnangagwa's re-election.
David Mnangagwa will be serving as the deputy to Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube, who also happens to be his father's cousin.
Additionally, the president's nephew, Tongai Mafidhi Mnangagwa, was named the deputy minister for tourism and hospitality. The president unveiled these appointments on Monday, September 11, 2023, revealing a cabinet reshuffle that now comprises 26 ministries.
However, the appointments have not been met without criticism from citizens and political figures alike. A vocal critic, Fadzayi Mahere, a lawmaker from the Citizens Coalition for Change, condemned President Mnangagwa's cabinet, labeling it "indefensible." Mahere raised a series of concerns, including questions about legitimacy, corruption, violence, nepotism, incompetence, and ethical issues within the government.
This move comes after President Mnangagwa previously appointed a husband and wife team, Christopher and Monica Mutsvangwa, as ministers in his government. Christopher Mutsvangwa was entrusted with leading the newly formed Ministry of Veterans of Liberation, while Monica Mutsvangwa assumed the role of the minister of Women's Affairs and SMEs.
