Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa appoints son, nephew as ministers

This decision was made as part of the formation of a new cabinet following President Mnangagwa's re-election.

David Mnangagwa will be serving as the deputy to Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube, who also happens to be his father's cousin.

Additionally, the president's nephew, Tongai Mafidhi Mnangagwa, was named the deputy minister for tourism and hospitality. The president unveiled these appointments on Monday, September 11, 2023, revealing a cabinet reshuffle that now comprises 26 ministries.

However, the appointments have not been met without criticism from citizens and political figures alike. A vocal critic, Fadzayi Mahere, a lawmaker from the Citizens Coalition for Change, condemned President Mnangagwa's cabinet, labeling it "indefensible." Mahere raised a series of concerns, including questions about legitimacy, corruption, violence, nepotism, incompetence, and ethical issues within the government.