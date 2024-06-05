ADVERTISEMENT
You don't accept polygamy; don't force LGBTQ on us - Bawumia tells US and others

Kojo Emmanuel

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has reiterated his stance against LGBTQ activities in Ghana, stressing he will not tolerate it if elected president, irrespective of any potential consequences.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

He emphasised that such activities conflict with the nation's core values and therefore cannot be permitted.

Dr. Bawumia highlighted the religious and cultural perspectives, noting that both the Bible and the Quran, as well as the beliefs of the Ghanaian people, reject LGBTQ practices.

He emphasised that this underscores his strong stance against any attempts to introduce or promote such activities within the country.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has pledged to firmly protect Ghana's family and cultural values from negative influences, emphasizing that LGBTQ+ practices would be prohibited under his administration.

Speaking to the clergy in Cape Coast on Monday, June 3, 2024, during his tour of the Central Region, Dr. Bawumia stated, "We will not agree. The Bible doesn't tolerate it, the Quran doesn't tolerate it, and our African values do not tolerate it. So it is a no, no, and no."

He further argued that just as polygamy is not permitted in certain jurisdictions, same-sex marriages would not be legalized under his government.

In August 2021, a bill was introduced in parliament to further restrict the rights of LGBT+ people.

It includes criminalising the defense of LGBT+ rights, a duty to report "suspects", the promotion of conversion therapy, and the imposition of harsher prison sentences for homosexuality.

The anti-LGBTQ bill, titled, "The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021", was submitted to Parliament in June 2021.

The submission of the bill to Parliament elicited a major public debate over its appropriateness.

However, the bill has been passed by parliament, and waiting for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sign it into law.

