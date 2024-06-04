ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Woman found alive at funeral home after being pronounced dead by doctors

Gideon Nicholas Day

A 74-year-old woman, Constance Glantz, was found breathing at a funeral home in Waverly, Nebraska, just two hours after being pronounced dead at a nearby nursing home. The incident has left authorities and medical professionals scratching their heads, highlighting the importance of careful examination in declaring death.

Woman found alive at funeral home after being pronounced dead by doctors
Woman found alive at funeral home after being pronounced dead by doctors

According to reports, nursing home staff declared Glantz dead and transported her to the funeral home, where staff discovered she was still alive and performed CPR. She was then rushed to a local hospital for further care.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident, but Chief Deputy Ben Houchin stated that they have found no evidence of criminal intent by the nursing home.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin
Chief Deputy Ben Houchin Pulse Ghana

Houchin called the case "very unusual," stating that he has never seen anything like it in his 31 years of service. He explained that Glantz had been in hospice care, and her death was anticipated.

ADVERTISEMENT

A physician had seen her in the last seven days and was willing to sign the death certificate, and there was nothing suspicious at the time of the death.

Dr. Stephen Hughes, a senior lecturer in medicine at Anglia Ruskin University's School of Medicine, notes that such cases are rare but emphasizes that "death is a process."

He explains that sometimes somebody may look like they're dead but are not quite dead, and careful examination is necessary.

Doctors typically look for heart sounds or breathing effort for at least a minute before declaring someone dead, and some drugs can also slow down body processes, giving someone the false appearance of having passed away.

Glantz's current condition is unknown, but her family has been notified, and the funeral home staff handled the situation with care. This rare case highlights the importance of vigilance in medical care and the need for careful declaration of death.

ADVERTISEMENT

This incident is not the first of its kind. In June last year, a 76-year-old woman in Ecuador was declared dead following a suspected stroke, placed in a coffin, and taken to a funeral parlor for a vigil ahead of her burial. Five hours later, she was found to be alive after the coffin was opened to change her clothes.

Similarly, in 2018, a South African woman who was initially declared dead following a road accident was discovered alive in a mortuary fridge.

Gideon Nicholas Day

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Electricity to be shut down for 1 hour at Lagos airport on Wednesday

Electricity to be shut down for 1 hour at Lagos airport on Wednesday

Aviation workers resume operations at Abuja airport after nationwide strike

Aviation workers resume operations at Abuja airport after nationwide strike

Tinubu directs Finance Minister to present new minimum wage template within 2 days

Tinubu directs Finance Minister to present new minimum wage template within 2 days

Woman found alive at funeral home after being pronounced dead by doctors

Woman found alive at funeral home after being pronounced dead by doctors

Police arrest 5 notorious kidnap suspects in Kaduna

Police arrest 5 notorious kidnap suspects in Kaduna

UNFPA, Sokoto Govt provide free surgeries to over 1,000 VVF patients in 6 years

UNFPA, Sokoto Govt provide free surgeries to over 1,000 VVF patients in 6 years

Tragedy strikes Rivers as tanker explosion claims 3 lives

Tragedy strikes Rivers as tanker explosion claims 3 lives

Ekiti Govt disburses ₦30.5m to 30 retirees under Contributory Pension Scheme

Ekiti Govt disburses ₦30.5m to 30 retirees under Contributory Pension Scheme

Hard work gives wealth, not fake pastors, imams - Fashola charges LASU graduates

Hard work gives wealth, not fake pastors, imams - Fashola charges LASU graduates

Pulse Sports

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

english

5 best English speaking countries in Africa

President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during the 61st Madaraka Day celebrations at the Masinde Muliro Stadium on June 1, 2024

Ruto announces Kenya will stop importing shoes

A driver who was captured on video assaulting a police officer in Kasarani has been arrested.

Driver arrested after assaulting police officer along Kamiti Road in viral video

Woman found alive at funeral home after being pronounced dead by doctors

Woman found alive at funeral home after being pronounced dead by doctors