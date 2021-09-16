White House invites Nicki Minaj over claims that COVID-19 vaccine results in swollen testicles

It all started when Nicki tweeted that someone's testicles in Trinidad and Tobago got swollen after he received a jab of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Nicki's tweet on the subject reads as follows:

"My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied."

Impotency and swollen balls are not known side effects of any approved COVID-19 vaccine.

Many have pointed out that the side effects Nicki described could be those of the sexually transmitted disease, Chlamydia.

Global backlash

Well, Nicki's claims about the vaccines earned her a rebuke during UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's coronavirus briefing on Wednesday (with England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty saying she "should be ashamed" of herself).

Prime Minister Johnson remarked that he'd rather get information on COVID-19 from Dr. Nikki Kanani, NHS England's medical director of primary care, than from Nicki Minaj.

Trinidad and Tobago's Health Minister Dr. Terrence Deyalsingh, said Nicki’s tweet to her more than 22 million followers, sent the Island nation on a wild goose chase as they tried to track down the man who she said became impotent and lost his fiance after receiving a dose of the vaccine.

“Unfortunately we wasted so much time yesterday running down this false claim,” Deyalsingh said.

“As far as we know at this point in time, there has been no such reported either side effect or adverse event. And what was sad about this is that it wasted our time yesterday trying to track down because we take all these claims seriously, whether it’s on social media, or mainstream media," he added.

Dr. Terrence Deyalsingh (Loop news ) Pulse Nigeria

And now, Nicki could be heading to the White House for a "conversation" on all of this.

“As we have with others, we offered a call with Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors to answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine,” a White House official said in a statement on Wednesday night.

Nicki is apparently looking forward to this White House dialogue. She says she will “be dressed in all pink, like Legally Blonde, so they know I mean business.

“I’ll ask questions on behalf of the people who have been made fun of for simply being human,” she says.