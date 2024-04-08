Weather outlook not good ahead of total solar eclipse

The drama occurs when the moon passes between the earth and the sun, fully blocking the sun’s face and turning day into night. What looks like a fiery ring would be seen outlining the moon.

Beginning over the Pacific Ocean, the eclipse would move into northern Mexico, cross the U.S. in the afternoon from Texas north-eastwards to Maine. It would then graze south-east Canada before coming to an end over the North Atlantic.

The narrow corridor included major cities such as Dallas, Indianapolis, Buffalo and Montreal, with a total population of more than 30 million people. Eclipse chasers have travelled from far and wide to experience what U.S. space agency, NASA, called "cosmic masterpiece."

“Eclipses have a special power. They move people to feel a kind of reverence for the beauty of our universe,’’ NASA chief, Bill Nelson, said at recent news conference.

The last total solar eclipse in the U.S. occurred in August 2017, in Mexico in 1991 and Canada in 1979. After Monday, North America would not see another until 2044. However, the weather outlook is not particularly good.

For the U.S., clouds, rain and storms were predicted in many regions, with the best views expected in the north-eastern states. Scientists have also geared up, with NASA observing, recording and measuring the solar eclipse using aero planes and balloons.