We don't want Kenya protests to happen in Ghana – Mahama

Kojo Emmanuel

Former President John Dramani Mahama, has expressed his concerns over the rising wave of protests and civil unrest in various parts of Africa, notably referencing the ongoing situation in Kenya.

Kenya youth protest
Kenya youth protest

Addressing residents in the La Dadekotopon constituency on July 5, 2024, Mahama stated that "They say Africa’s population is youthful and it’s important to have a youthful population. But if you have a youthful population and you’re not creating opportunities for them, then it can become a timebomb."

Mahama underscored the importance of maintaining peace and stability in Ghana, warning against the replication of the turmoil seen in Kenya.

Mahama's recent comments reflect his apprehension about the potential impact of external influences on Ghana's internal stability.

Protest in Kenya
Protest in Kenya pulse uganda
He said "We have all seen what is happening in Kenya, we don’t want that to happen in Ghana. And so, when we come, things are going to be different. It’s not going to be business as usual; we want to be a government in a hurry to repair the mess created by Bawumia and Akufo-Addo.

"The people of Ghana are looking at NDC to come and rescue them from the hardships in which they have been plunged…We will do things that will turn the economy around as quickly as possible."

He emphasised that while the right to protest is a fundamental democratic right, it must be exercised responsibly and within the bounds of the law.

Kenya has been witnessing significant unrest in recent months, with widespread protests against the government.

The protests, initially sparked by issues such as economic hardships and allegations of corruption, have escalated into violent clashes between demonstrators and security forces.

John Mahama
John Mahama Pulse Ghana

The situation has drawn international attention and raised questions about the stability of one of East Africa's most influential countries.

Mahama's remarks come at a critical time as Ghana prepares for its next general elections.

The former president highlighted the importance of dialogue, engagement, and effective governance in addressing the grievances of the populace.

He urged the current administration and political leaders to prioritise the welfare of the citizens and to work towards addressing the root causes of dissatisfaction.

