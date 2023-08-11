ADVERTISEMENT
U.S to hold Niger military junta accountable for detained leader’s safety

News Agency Of Nigeria

U.S secretary of State stated that the United States joins the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in calling for the restoration of constitutional order in Niger.

Mohamed Bazoum, Democratically elected President.
Mohamed Bazoum, Democratically elected President.

“The United States joins the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in calling for the restoration of constitutional order in Niger,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

The United States recently paused certain foreign assistance programs for Niger after the military junta overthrew the democratically elected president. West Africa’s regional bloc on Thursday ordered the activation of a standby force for possible use against the junta that took power in Niger in July.

It said it wanted a peaceful restoration of democracy but all options, including force, were on the table. According to Blinken, the United States appreciates the determination of ECOWAS to explore all options for the peaceful resolution of the crisis.

The threat of an invasion, though not specific, raises tensions in and around Niger, a uranium producer that until the coup, was an important ally of the West in the fight against Islamist insurgents devastating the Sahel region.

The junta, which seized power on July 26, had defied an Aug. 6 deadline to stand down set by ECOWAS, instead closed Niger’s airspace and vowing to defend the country against any foreign attack.

The bloc pledged to enforce sanctions, travel bans and asset freezes on those preventing the return to power of Bazoum.



