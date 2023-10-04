US Republican House Speaker McCarthy ousted in historic party rebellion

The ousting, orchestrated by dissidents within his own party, marks the first time in US history that a sitting Speaker has been removed from power.

McCarthy, who rode the coattails of former President Donald Trump to secure his position, found himself on thin ice as he struggled to navigate the shifting sands of his party's politics.

Despite initially clashing with Trump over the Capitol riot fallout, McCarthy's desperate bid for power led him to make amends with the former President, a move that ultimately secured his speakership.

His tenure, characterised by constant battles with the hardline faction of the GOP, saw McCarthy attempting to strike a balance between conservative principles and party unity. However, his compromises, including alliances with Democrats, angered the far-right, who viewed his actions as betrayals.

Crucially, McCarthy's own concessions, including a rule change allowing a single dissenting member to trigger a Speaker vote, became his downfall. Matt Gaetz, a prominent figure in the far-right camp, capitalised on this change and successfully initiated the motion to remove McCarthy from the chair.