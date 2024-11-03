Abure joins world political leaders in Washington to observe US presidential poll

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the stage is set for the presidential election scheduled for November 5.

Two leading candidates, Vice-President Kamala Harris (Democrat) and former President Donald Trump (Republican) are in a dead run to the finish line.

Abure, in his verified X handle, wrote: “I’ve just arrived in Washington DC on the U.S. Government invitation to join other Political Parties and World Leaders to participate in the series of activities leading to the USA election and to observe the election.

“Hopefully, the experience gathered will help shape and reshape election processes in Nigeria.

“I’ll keep all my followers and Labour Party members informed of developments,” he said.

Abure further stated that he was in the country at the invitation of The Country Director of the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) Nigeria, Seray Jah.

The letter read: “I am writing to invite you to participate in the 2024 IFES United States Election Programme (USEP), which will take place from Sunday, November 3 to Wednesday, November 6 at the Marriott Marquis in Washington. DC.

“Every U.S. Presidential Election, IFES hosts its U.S. Election Programme, gathering electoral stakeholders from around the world to learn firsthand about the American election process and discuss democracy and elections from comparative international perspectives.

“The 2016 Election Program — the last in-person program — featured 550 participants from 90 countries.

“The program features a series of exchanges ahead of election day on key concepts and issues impacting elections and germane to elections in every country, specifically focusing on the U.S. case.

“Participants learn about the decentralised U.S. election experience, election dispute resolution and the role of the Federal Election Commission, the rights of states to conduct elections per their systems and regulations, and the relationship between campaigns, election authorities, candidates, media, and the voters.”

Explaining further, Jah said on election day, participants would tour polling stations across the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia to see how neighbouring territories conduct their elections, using different technology and procedures.

He said that the event would be capped off by an election night event and a post-election day debrief.

“IFES strongly believes that the U.S. Election Program represents a valuable opportunity for you to gain knowledge and insights on effective party governance, campaign strategies, internal party democracy, inter/intra-party disputes and resolutions,” he said.

He also said that it was an opportunity for the participants to develop skills to improve their parties’ electoral performance and engagement with voters.

“Through this program, you will explore these vital topics, fostering a deeper understanding of the U.S. electoral system and its comparative experiences, while interacting with peers worldwide,” he stated.