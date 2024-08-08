Kigali Summit: Jonathan, Gov Lawal say 'unity key to Africa’s future'

Jonathan stated this at the just-concluded 100 Most Notable African Leadership and Business Summit event in Kigali, Rwanda.

The summit gathered notable figures to discuss the theme, "Fostering Collaboration and Networking Among Business, Governance, and Security Stakeholder Leaders Across the African Continent."

Representing former Nigerian President Jonathan, Mr Prince Godswill Edward emphasised the importance of unity in driving progress in business, governance, and security across Africa.

"Without unity, nothing works," Jonathan stressed, highlighting that collaboration is the foundation for sustainable development on the continent.

Zamfara governor seeks more African collaboration

Pulse Nigeria

Similarly, Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal, who was present at the event, echoed this sentiment, advocating for more robust networks and partnerships among African leaders.

"With flexible networks and reliable collaborations, Africa can seamlessly move faster towards fruition," Lawal stated, underscoring the role of cooperation in achieving the continent's aspirations.

Ambassador Kingsley Amafibe convened the summit, which featured panel discussions, plenary sessions, and award presentations.

Amafibe described the event as a beacon for realising the African dream, emphasising the significance of innovative business ideas and responsible leadership in Africa's growth.

Notable awardees included Governor Lawal, recognised as the Transformational Political Leader in Africa, and Dr GD Singh, who was honoured with the Global Award for Excellence in Business Development.

The summit also celebrated emerging leaders, such as Adeniyi Victor, CEO of Ivydealz Enterprise Nig Ltd, who received the Africa Rising Star Young Entrepreneur of the Year award.