ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

UN chief ‘horrified’ by strike on ambulance convoy in Gaza

News Agency Of Nigeria

Renewing his appeals for a humanitarian ceasefire, the secretary-general underscored that international humanitarian law must be respected.

The body of a victim killed in an Israeli bombardment is taken out of an ambulance in Gaza City.DAWOOD NEMER/AFP via Getty Images
The body of a victim killed in an Israeli bombardment is taken out of an ambulance in Gaza City.DAWOOD NEMER/AFP via Getty Images

Recommended articles

The ambulances evacuating critically injured and sick patients to Al Shifa Hospital in the south of the Gaza Strip were struck at the entrance of the hospital on Friday, according to reports.

“I am horrified by the reported attack in Gaza on an ambulance convoy outside Al Shifa Hospital. The images of bodies strewn on the street outside the hospital are harrowing,” Guterres said in a statement.

He stated that he did not forget the terror attacks committed in Israel by Hamas and the killing, maiming and abductions, including of women and children.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stressed that all hostages held in Gaza must be released immediately and unconditionally.

Guterres added that for nearly one month, civilians in Gaza, including children and women, have been besieged, denied aid, killed and bombed out of their homes.

“This must stop,” he stressed.

Guterres further noted that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is “horrific”.

“Not nearly enough food, water and medicine are coming in to meet people’s needs. Fuel to power hospitals and water plants is running out,” he said, noting that shelters by the UN agency assisting Palestine refugees (UNRWA) were at nearly four times their full capacity “and are being hit in bombardments”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Morgues are overflowing. Shops are empty. The sanitation situation is abysmal. We are seeing an increase in diseases and respiratory illnesses, especially among children. An entire population is traumatised. Nowhere is safe.”

Renewing his appeals for a humanitarian ceasefire, the secretary-general underscored that international humanitarian law must be respected.

“Civilians and civilian infrastructure, including humanitarian and medical workers and assets must be protected. Civilians must also not be used as human shields,” he said.

The UN chief also urged that essential supplies and services, and unimpeded humanitarian access must be safely allowed into and across Gaza “at a scale commensurate with this dramatic situation”.

The UN chief underscored that “all those with influence must exert it to ensure respect for the rules of war, end the suffering and avoid a spillover of the conflict that could engulf the whole region.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, the Director-General of the World Health Organisation Tedros Ghebreyesus, said he was “utterly shocked” by the strike on the ambulances.

“Utterly shocked by reports of attacks on ambulances evacuating patients close to Al Shifa hospital in Gaza, leading to deaths, injuries and damage,” Ghebreyesus said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“We reiterate: patients, health workers, facilities, and ambulances must be protected at all times, always,” he stressed.

In a separate statement, the agency also said that attacks on healthcare, including the targeting of hospitals and restricting the delivery of essential aid such as medical supplies, fuel, and water, may amount to violations of international humanitarian law.

“WHO reiterates its call for an immediate ceasefire, emphasizing the urgent need to protect all health workers, patients, health transport, and health facilities.’’

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police rescue ex-INEC worker from kidnappers

Police rescue ex-INEC worker from kidnappers

Tinubu pledges support to unlock MSME potentials at LITF

Tinubu pledges support to unlock MSME potentials at LITF

Sanwo-Olu tasks Nigerians on internal security

Sanwo-Olu tasks Nigerians on internal security

Adamawa Emirate Council dismisses district head of Ribadu

Adamawa Emirate Council dismisses district head of Ribadu

PTAD pays ₦1bn accrued arrears to 7,091 pensioners

PTAD pays ₦1bn accrued arrears to 7,091 pensioners

Ex-Guinea junta leader recaptured after escaping from prison

Ex-Guinea junta leader recaptured after escaping from prison

NSIB begins investigation into aircraft accident involving Power Minister

NSIB begins investigation into aircraft accident involving Power Minister

Ezekwesili suggests how Africa can best attain economic devt

Ezekwesili suggests how Africa can best attain economic devt

Niger Govt earmarks ₦20bn for take-off of university of education

Niger Govt earmarks ₦20bn for take-off of university of education

Pulse Sports

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Margaret Mbitu

New details emerge on Kenyan woman found dead at US airport

Nicholas Spencer and his wife, Mackenzie Leigh Mathias Spencer [Alamy/Daily Mirror]

American couple escape death penalty after pleading guilty to maltreating Ugandan boy

Survivors says King Charles’ regret for colonial abuses in Kenya not enough [Chris Jackson/Getty Images]

Survivors says King Charles’ regret for colonial abuses in Kenya not enough

Scenes of destruction in Gaza following Israeli airstrikes on October 10, 2023.Mohamed Zaanoun/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

Israel defense forces continue expanding ground attacks in Gaza