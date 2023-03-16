UK to ban TikTok on govt. phones

Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre has been reviewing whether TikTok should be barred from government phones, while the United States, Canada, Belgium and the European Commission have already banned the app.

Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden told parliament that government devices would only be able to access third-party apps from a pre-approved list.

“We are also going to ban the use of TikTok on government devices, we will do so with immediate effect,” he said.

The ban does not include personal devices and there would be limited exemptions where TikTok is required on government devices for operational reasons, Dowden added.

“This is a proportionate move based on specific risk with government devices.”