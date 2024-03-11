ADVERTISEMENT
UK bans migrant health workers from bringing dependants

Bayo Wahab

The UK Home Office said the development is part of plans to cut migration.

A file photo of nurses [Channels TV]
The UK government announced this in a post on its X handle on Monday, March 11. 2024.

The tweet reads, “From today, care workers entering the UK on Health and Care Worker visas can no longer bring dependants.

“This is part of our plan to deliver the biggest ever cut in migration.”

Details later…

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

