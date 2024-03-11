UK bans migrant health workers from bringing dependants
The UK Home Office said the development is part of plans to cut migration.
Recommended articles
The UK government announced this in a post on its X handle on Monday, March 11. 2024.
The UK Home Office said the development is part of plans to cut migration.
ADVERTISEMENT
The tweet reads, “From today, care workers entering the UK on Health and Care Worker visas can no longer bring dependants.
“This is part of our plan to deliver the biggest ever cut in migration.”
Details later…
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
UK bans migrant health workers from bringing dependants
Gov Adeleke appoints Makinde as new Owa of Igbajo in Boluwaduro LGA
Despite economic hardship, Buhari believes Tinubu has performed well
Oyo Govt claims to feed Bodija victims ₦20m weekly, denies abandonment rumour
Peter Obi’s ex-aide discloses how he bought 400 SUVs for traditional rulers
CBN reminds Microfinance banks to submit returns promptly through FinA App
Business owners struggle to make profit due to poor power supply in Bayelsa
Tinubu to inaugurate Minna International Airport named after him on Monday
Gov Yusuf calls for Tinubu to open borders for affordable food prices
Pulse Sports
'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe
AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast
Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?
Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby
ADVERTISEMENT