Ugandan romance scammer wanted for conning S. African Policewoman of Shs 600M

Samson Waswa

South African police are hunting for a Ugandan man who allegedly conned a South African Police Service (SAPS) officer out of nearly R3 million (about 614 million) by feigning a romantic relationship.

The suspect calls himself Dr. Kalvin Sofika
  • The scam involved exploiting the officer's trust, persuading her to take out loans and resign from her role in the SAPS
  • The incident highlights the prevalence of complex fraud schemes in South Africa, targeting individuals of various income levels through emotional manipulation
  • Yusuf Abramjee, an anti-crime activist, emphasized the need for due diligence and awareness to combat such scams

The suspect who calls himself “Dr. Kalvin Sofika" and in his 30s is said to have exploited the trust of a 53-year-old police captain.

According to the North West provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, the elaborate scam began when the police officer met the suspect at a shopping complex in Rustenburg around September 2023.

Mokgwabone detailed that the suspect presented himself as a medical doctor and quickly developed a romantic relationship with the officer, leading to the exchange of contact details and subsequent dating.

As the relationship progressed, Sofika allegedly persuaded the officer to take out loans on his behalf, and later, to resign from her role as a captain in the SAPS.

The alleged boyfriend also took her to a traditional healer who confirmed to her that she needs to resign so that she can start making money. This advice, founded on deceit, led the officer to resign from her government job at the end of November last year, losing not only her position but also her pension and the money loaned to Sofika, totalling R2.9 million.

The scam underscores a growing trend of complex fraud schemes across South Africa, targeting not only wealthy individuals but also those of middle income, often involving emotional manipulation and elaborate narratives to siphon funds from unsuspecting victims.

Yusuf Abramjee, a leading anti-crime activist and presenter of Crime Watch on eNCA, commented on the prevalence of such scams.

He stated, “Scams have become rampant across the country, and the criminals are becoming more and more creative.” Abramjee warned the public against the allure of seemingly too-good-to-be-true opportunities, emphasizing the importance of due diligence before engaging in any financial commitments.

Abramjee also highlighted the insidious nature of these crimes, where scammers use emotional and sometimes spiritual manipulation to convince their victims to make life-altering financial decisions.

The mere fact that people can be lured to cash up their pension money, losing their lifelong savings, shows that these criminals will do whatever it takes to rob people of their hard-earned money,” he explained.

The incident has sparked a broader discussion on the need for enhanced vigilance and education regarding financial security and relationship-driven scams. Authorities urge anyone who suspects they are being targeted by a scammer to not only refrain from sharing grievances on social media but to formally report these incidents to the police.

As the investigation continues, no arrests have been made, but police affirm that efforts are underway to locate Sofika, who is believed to have relocated after the incident.

The SAPS and commercial crime units are increasingly focused on addressing and curtailing white-collar crime, aiming to safeguard citizens from these financially and emotionally damaging scenarios.

