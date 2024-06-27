ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Museveni happy to have rejected birth control, as population hits 45.9million

Samson Waswa

President Yoweri Museveni has taken credit for stimulating what he termed as “organic population control” of Ugandans that did not involve the use of dangerous medical methods.

President Yoweri Museveni arriving for the launch of the 2024 population census results
President Yoweri Museveni arriving for the launch of the 2024 population census results

Speaking at the release of the preliminary results of the recently concluded national population and housing census, Museveni bragged about the NRM having taken the correct path to curb the rapid population increase in the country.

Recommended articles

“I am happy that we did not take the path of the people who even proposed the castration of men to control the population," Museveni said.

Some of you were following the advice of the foreigners about birth control and injections, but we said let's have a reliable medical service to prevent child deaths. Second, we fixed the social economic base of the society, and the rest just came easily.

Read: What will happen to Ubos' 120,000 tablets after census?

ADVERTISEMENT

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics through its Chief Executive Dr Chris Mukiza announced that Uganda’s population had grown to 45.9 million people.

We now have a population of 45, 935, 046 people, from 34.6 million counted in 2014 representing an increase of 11.3 million in the last 10 years and it includes 780,061 refugees,” Mukiza announced.

Dr Chris Mukiza speaking at the results launch
Dr Chris Mukiza speaking at the results launch pulse uganda

The population growth rate, the results show, dropped from 3.1% to 2.9%.

This organic reduction, Museveni said was a result of the government’s initiatives such as the mass immunisation of children, which brought down the Infant Mortality Rate from 122/1000 to the current 30/1000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Museveni also noted that Uganda’s life expectancy has gone up from 43 in 1986 to 63.

The president was also pleased that his recent estimation that Ugandan had entered the Middle Income Status, – which was initially based on an estimated 48million Ugandans -- has now been confirmed since the population is slightly smaller.

Samson Waswa Samson Waswa Samson Waswa is a reporter covering all topics in the entertainment world as well as political and current affairs.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP believes it’ll be difficult for APC to win Edo, Ondo governorship polls

PDP believes it’ll be difficult for APC to win Edo, Ondo governorship polls

You defended election riggers - Wike tackles Ozekhome, Sani on democratic gains

You defended election riggers - Wike tackles Ozekhome, Sani on democratic gains

FG approves disbursement of ₦12.9bn for basic health care across the country

FG approves disbursement of ₦12.9bn for basic health care across the country

EFCC boss orders arrest of officers who assaulted female hotel staff in viral video

EFCC boss orders arrest of officers who assaulted female hotel staff in viral video

You can't query me - Oyo monarch, Chief Imam lock horns over Hajj trip

You can't query me - Oyo monarch, Chief Imam lock horns over Hajj trip

Southern Governors want states to decide minimum wage, here's what this means

Southern Governors want states to decide minimum wage, here's what this means

NAFDAC destroys substandard products worth nearly ₦1bn in Kano

NAFDAC destroys substandard products worth nearly ₦1bn in Kano

Kano's Yusuf bags courageous Governor of the Year award, Wike, Eno also awarded

Kano's Yusuf bags courageous Governor of the Year award, Wike, Eno also awarded

Arewa community wants Tinubu to intervene in Sanusi, Bayero emirship tussle

Arewa community wants Tinubu to intervene in Sanusi, Bayero emirship tussle

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

File image of Kenya's President William Ruto.

Nigerian pastor who prophesied Ruto’s win releases new prophesy & changes he should make

A woman died during a safari trip (image used for illustrative purpose) [Shutterstock]

Tourist on mission to watch animals in safari is trampled to death by elephant

The moon's low position will make it more illuminated than usual [Getty]

Something will be different about the moon in July — will Nigerians see it?

Chaos at Assemblies of God Church as members protest induction of new pastor

Chaos at Assemblies of God Church as members protest induction of new pastor