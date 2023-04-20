The sports category has moved to a new website.
Twitter CEO Elon Musk threatens legal action against Microsoft

Ima Elijah

Microsoft has announced that it will no longer support Twitter on its Smart Campaigns advertisement platform starting from April 25, following Twitter's recent introduction of fees for access to its API.

Elon Musk.Theo Wargo/WireImage

According to a release posted on the company's website, starting from April 25, 2023, Smart Campaigns with Multi-platform will no longer support Twitter.

This means that users will be unable to access their Twitter accounts through the social management tool, create and manage drafts or tweets, view past tweets and engagement, and schedule tweets. However, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn will still be available.

Twitter's CEO, Elon Musk, has responded to the news by stating that he plans to take legal action against Microsoft, alleging that the company had illegally used Twitter's data for "training."

In response to a question from a Twitter user about long-term plans, Musk stated that he is open to ideas but does not support "ripping off the Twitter database, demonetising it (removing ads), and then selling our data to others."

What you should know: Although Microsoft offered no reason for the decision, the move follows Twitter's recent announcement of introducing fees for access to its Application Programming Interface (API).

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

