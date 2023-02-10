ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Turkish Police arrest 37 social media users for posts about earthquake

News Agency Of Nigeria

Turkish Police detained 37 social media users for their posts following Monday’s massive double earthquake that wrought devastation in large areas of the country and in neighbouring Syria.

Turkish Police arrest 37 social media users for posts about earthquake.ADEM ALTAN/AFP via Getty Images
Turkish Police arrest 37 social media users for posts about earthquake.ADEM ALTAN/AFP via Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

It was unclear which posts were meant.

Ten of those taken into custody were formally arrested.

Several websites were also closed down because, for example, operators wanted to exploit the goodwill of citizens and swindle donors, the police added.

Many traditional media outlets in Turkey are under government control, rendering social media an important resource for alternative information, even though posts are often difficult to verify.

On Wednesday, Twitter was temporarily blocked in Turkey, drawing opposition claims that the government was trying to suppress criticism of its crisis management after the earthquakes.

In the southern province of Hatay, one of the hardest hit people were left to fend for themselves for a long time.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan conceded that there had been problems with the rescue operation, but accused those who criticised the late arrival of the help of spreading lies.

As of Friday early afternoon, there were 18,991 confirmed deaths in Turkey from the successive quakes, Erdoğan said.

Another 3,384 people were known to have died in neighbouring Syria, with more than 75,000 injured across the region.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BVAS: Yiaga Africa tasks INEC on observed lapses in mock accreditation

BVAS: Yiaga Africa tasks INEC on observed lapses in mock accreditation

Naira protest: Police arrest suspected Oyo hoodlums for allegedly stockpiling arms

Naira protest: Police arrest suspected Oyo hoodlums for allegedly stockpiling arms

Turkish Police arrest 37 social media users for posts about earthquake

Turkish Police arrest 37 social media users for posts about earthquake

Abia govt desperate to deliver democracy dividends – Ikpeazu

Abia govt desperate to deliver democracy dividends – Ikpeazu

New Naira: Council of State backs CBN on currency redesign

New Naira: Council of State backs CBN on currency redesign

Fuel: Enugu residents threaten to burn down filling stations over hoarding

Fuel: Enugu residents threaten to burn down filling stations over hoarding

10-year-old Turkish boy rescued after 100 hours under rubble

10-year-old Turkish boy rescued after 100 hours under rubble

Femi Adesina narrates how he manages N20,000 for one week

Femi Adesina narrates how he manages N20,000 for one week

BREAKING: Court sacks Mohammed Abacha as PDP Gov. candidate

BREAKING: Court sacks Mohammed Abacha as PDP Gov. candidate

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10-year-old Turkish boy rescued after 100 hours under rubble. [timesofisrael]

10-year-old Turkish boy rescued after 100 hours under rubble

No Nigerian casualty in Turkey quake – Envoy (TheNiche)

No Nigerian casualty in Turkey quake – Envoy

Zelenskiyin in London (CyprusMail)

Zelenskiy, in London, wins pledge to train pilots on NATO jets

Cholera outbreak claims lives

WHO announces outbreak of cholera in 23 countries