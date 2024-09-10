ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Trump and Harris face off in key debate ahead of November election

News Agency Of Nigeria

Early voting will start in some states just days after the debate.

Trump and Harris face off in key debate ahead of November election [Brandon Bell/Getty Images and Andrew Harnik/Getty Images]
Trump and Harris face off in key debate ahead of November election [Brandon Bell/Getty Images and Andrew Harnik/Getty Images]

Recommended articles

The ABC News-hosted debate at 9 pm ET (0100 GMT on Wednesday) takes place just eight weeks before the November 5 election, with both candidates locked in a tight race that could still easily swing in either direction.

Early voting will start in some states just days after the debate. The encounter is particularly important for Harris, with opinion polls showing that more than a quarter of likely voters feel they do not yet know enough about her, in contrast to the well-known Trump.

The nationally televised debate also offers Harris, a former prosecutor, a chance to make her case against Trump, whose felony convictions, outspoken backing for supporters convicted of the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and frequent falsehoods all offer plenty of fertile ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will be the first time the two candidates have met and follows weeks of personal attacks on Harris by Trump and his allies that have included racist and sexist insults. A similar outburst on stage could turn off undecided voters, according to John Geer, a professor at Vanderbilt University and an expert on presidential politics.

Trump’s advisers and fellow Republicans have urged him to focus on Tuesday on illegal immigration and high prices, issues that play well with voters, and portraying Harris as too liberal for the country.

“There’s no floor for him in terms of how low he will go, and we should be prepared for that,” Harris said in a radio interview that aired on Monday.

Presidential debates do not always move the needle, but they can transform the dynamics of a race. President Joe Biden’s faltering performance against Trump in June was so damaging that it eventually led him to abandon his campaign.

In a contest that could again come down to thousands of votes in a handful of states, even a small shift in public opinion could alter the outcome.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two candidates are effectively tied in the seven battleground states likely to decide the election, according to polling averages compiled by the New York Times.

“There is more for Kamala Harris to gain and more for her to lose,” said Mitchell McKinney, a former adviser to the U.S. Commission on Presidential Debates, since she remains somewhat of an unknown for many voters.

Viewers will be looking for where she stands on various issues. But just as important, they will be looking to see how she handles herself against Trump. Trump, by contrast, is already well-defined. “You’re either for him or against him” at this point, McKinney stated.

The 90-minute debate will take place at the National Constitution Centre in Philadelphia. As agreed by the campaigns, there will be no live audience and microphones will be muted when it is not a candidate’s turn to speak.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We are restoring confidence in Nigeria economy – Tinubu

We are restoring confidence in Nigeria economy – Tinubu

DSS releases Ajaero’s passport

DSS releases Ajaero’s passport

Enugu residents want FG to reverse petrol price hike

Enugu residents want FG to reverse petrol price hike

ASUU appeals to Governor Ododo to reinstate 120 sacked KSU lecturers

ASUU appeals to Governor Ododo to reinstate 120 sacked KSU lecturers

Trump and Harris face off in key debate ahead of November election

Trump and Harris face off in key debate ahead of November election

Rivers communities celebrate restoration of power after 8 years of darkness

Rivers communities celebrate restoration of power after 8 years of darkness

Tinubu orders immediate evacuation of flood-affected residents in Maiduguri

Tinubu orders immediate evacuation of flood-affected residents in Maiduguri

Edo 2024: DSS told to investigate APC guber candidate’s 'insecurity' comment

Edo 2024: DSS told to investigate APC guber candidate’s 'insecurity' comment

Hunters rescues kidnap victim and recovers stolen vehicles in Anambra

Hunters rescues kidnap victim and recovers stolen vehicles in Anambra

Pulse Sports

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

200 more migrants aiming to reach UK by boat

200 migrants attempt boat crossing from France to UK, 12 die en route

Reports has it that Kim Jong Un ordered the execution in late August on charges of corruption and dereliction of duty. [Getty Images]

Kim Jong Un executes officials over flood that claimed 4,000 lives

1 dies after aircraft, HMS Queen Elizabeth, ditches into Channel in UK [sabcnews]

1 dies after aircraft, HMS Queen Elizabeth, ditches into Channel in UK

Trump and Harris face off in key debate ahead of November election [Brandon Bell/Getty Images and Andrew Harnik/Getty Images]

Trump and Harris face off in key debate ahead of November election