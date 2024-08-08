Travel is a desired getaway from the monotony of everyday life, and for families, selecting an appropriate holiday destination is critical. The line between interesting activities and family-friendliness may be tricky. Some places provide exceptional amenities and services tailored exclusively to the requirements of children, making family travel easier and more enjoyable.

In contrast, certain locations may lack the infrastructure or services that make traveling with small children easier. These sites may have a lack of child-friendly activities or insufficient safety precautions, affecting the whole family experience.

Some places on the continent are unsuitable for a family holiday due to limited family-friendly lodgings, difficult travel arrangements, or a lack of child-specific amenities.

Thus, while Africa provides different and fascinating experiences, it is critical for families to carefully evaluate each destination's suitability for children in order to guarantee a safe and pleasurable journey for everyone.

With that said, here are the 10 worst African countries to visit with kids, according to a report by the travel advisory firm Go2Africa.

Top 10 least kid friendly African countries

Rank Country % of family-friendly places 1. Somalia 1.97% 2. South Sudan 2.54% 3. Cameroon 3.05% 4. Western Sahara 4.23% 5. Nigeria 4.62% 6. Libya 4.63% 7. Congo, Republic 4.68% 8. Central Africa Republic 5.17% 9. Eritrea 5.43% 10. Benin 5.56%

Methodology