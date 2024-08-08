ADVERTISEMENT
Top 10 least kid-friendly African countries

Chinedu Okafor

Recognizing that not all nations in Africa are equally hospitable to families with children is essential when choosing travel destination on the continent. While Africa is sometimes known for its hospitality, some parts of the continent might not be as kid-friendly as one would hope. A "kid-friendly" location includes more than simply attractions; it also includes kid-friendly programming, security, and warm reception.

  • Business Insider Africa presents the top 10 least kid friendly African countries.
  • This list is courtesy of Go2Africa.
  • Seychelles ranks number 1 on this list and number 1 globally.

Travel is a desired getaway from the monotony of everyday life, and for families, selecting an appropriate holiday destination is critical. The line between interesting activities and family-friendliness may be tricky. Some places provide exceptional amenities and services tailored exclusively to the requirements of children, making family travel easier and more enjoyable.

In contrast, certain locations may lack the infrastructure or services that make traveling with small children easier. These sites may have a lack of child-friendly activities or insufficient safety precautions, affecting the whole family experience.

SEE HERE: Top 10 most kid friendly African countries

Some places on the continent are unsuitable for a family holiday due to limited family-friendly lodgings, difficult travel arrangements, or a lack of child-specific amenities.

Vacation spots for families in Africa [Source:Go2Africa]
Vacation spots for families in Africa [Source:Go2Africa] Go2Africa

Thus, while Africa provides different and fascinating experiences, it is critical for families to carefully evaluate each destination's suitability for children in order to guarantee a safe and pleasurable journey for everyone.

With that said, here are the 10 worst African countries to visit with kids, according to a report by the travel advisory firm Go2Africa.

Rank Country % of family-friendly places
1. Somalia 1.97%
2. South Sudan 2.54%
3. Cameroon 3.05%
4. Western Sahara 4.23%
5. Nigeria 4.62%
6. Libya 4.63%
7. Congo, Republic 4.68%
8. Central Africa Republic 5.17%
9. Eritrea 5.43%
10. Benin 5.56%

Methodology

Go2Africa identified the countries that are the best for families to vacation by finding out how many highly-rated, family-friendly hotels, attractions and restaurants there are in each location on Tripadvisor. They then ranked them based on the total percentage.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

