These countries invest heavily in military, what's Nigeria's rank?

1. USA: $877 Billion - The unstoppable behemoth

Business Insider USA

At the pinnacle of the list stands the United States of America, flexing its military muscles with an astronomical budget of $877 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. China: $292 Billion - The challenger

Business Insider USA

With a rapidly modernising military, China poses a formidable challenge to the established order.

3. Russia: $86 Billion - The unyielding bear

Business Insider USA

ADVERTISEMENT

Securing the third spot is Russia, investing $86 billion to maintain its military prowess. Despite facing economic challenges, Russia continues to prioritise its defense and influence in global affairs.

4. India: $81 Billion - The rising power

AFP

India's star continues to ascend as it allocates $81 billion to strengthen its military might. As a major player in Asia, India's growing defense budget signifies its ambition to assert regional influence.

5. Saudi Arabia: $75 Billion - The oil-rich defender

ADVERTISEMENT

With vast oil reserves to protect, Saudi Arabia dedicates $75 billion to safeguard its interests. Positioned in a volatile region, the kingdom remains steadfast in its commitment to defense.

6. UK: $69 Billion - The persevering guardian

As a staunch ally to the USA, the UK plays a crucial role in maintaining global security.

7. Germany: $56 Billion - The stalwart ally

BusinessInsider

ADVERTISEMENT

As a key player in European affairs, Germany's commitment to military spending is vital for regional stability. Germany also creates military weapons for other countries.

8. France: $54 Billion - The resolute protector

France holds firm in the eighth spot, investing $54 billion in its military. With a rich history of military prowess, France continues to play a crucial role in global security.

9. Japan: $46 Billion - The Peaceful Powerhouse

Japan's dedication to peace and security is evident as it allocates $46 billion to its defense budget. As a pacifist nation, Japan aims to maintain a robust self-defense force to ensure its sovereignty.

ADVERTISEMENT

10. South Korea: $46 Billion - The vigilant sentry

Sharing the tenth position is South Korea, also with a defense budget of $46 billion. In the face of regional tensions, South Korea remains vigilant in safeguarding its borders.

11. Ukraine: $44 Billion - The battleground nation

AFP

Despite facing strife, Ukraine commits $44 billion to its defense. The nation's ongoing conflicts have spurred a significant investment in military capabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

12. Italy: $33 Billion - The steadfast ally

As a NATO member, Italy plays an essential role in collective security.

13. Australia: $32.2 Billion - The southern sentinel

Australia stands tall with a defense budget of $32.2 billion.

14. Canada: $26.9 Billion - The peacekeeping pillar

ADVERTISEMENT

As a stalwart peacekeeper, Canada allocates $26.9 billion to support its military operations globally.

15. Israel: $23.4 Billion - The unyielding protector

Israel has 601 military aircraft, according to Global Firepower.This includes 241 fighter/interceptor aircraft and 153 trainer aircraft, as well as 11 aerial tanker planes, the fourth highest in the world in this category. Business Insider USA

Israel's commitment to security is evident as it allocates $23.4 billion to its defense. In a volatile region, Israel's military strength is crucial for its survival.

16. Spain: $20.3 Billion - The resilient guardian

ADVERTISEMENT

Spain maintains its resilience with a defense budget of $20.3 billion, ensuring its role in maintaining European stability.

17. Brazil: $20 Billion - The regional force

Brazil dedicates $20 billion to its military, solidifying its position as a key player in South America.

18. Poland: $16 Billion - The eastern sentinel

d2b7de2f-e303-4389-af63-18c827c8d1c0

ADVERTISEMENT

Poland allocates $16 billion to fortify its eastern borders, signaling its commitment to regional security.

19. Netherlands: $15.6 Billion - The maritime protector

The Netherlands invests $15.6 billion in its defense forces, playing a crucial role in maritime security.

20. Turkey: $10.6 Billion - The strategic crossroads

Turkey's strategic significance is evident with a defense budget of $10.6 billion, guarding the crossroads of Europe and Asia.

ADVERTISEMENT

21. Pakistan: $10 Billion - The South Asian sentry

Pakistan dedicates $10 billion to its defense efforts, asserting its role as a key player in South Asia.

22. Colombia: $9.9 Billion - The Latin American defender

Colombia commits $9.9 billion to its military, reinforcing its position as a defender in Latin America.

23. Indonesia: $8.9 Billion - The archipelagic shield

ADVERTISEMENT

Indonesia allocates $8.9 billion to its defense, safeguarding its vast archipelago and maritime interests.

24. Mexico: $8.5 Billion - The 'Western wall'

Mexico stands strong with a defense budget of $8.5 billion, fortifying its borders and combating organised crime.

25. Norway: $8.3 Billion - The Arctic watchdog

Norway invests $8.3 billion in defense, safeguarding its interests in the Arctic region.

ADVERTISEMENT

26. Sweden: $7.7 Billion - The Nordic sentry

Business Insider USA

Sweden dedicates $7.7 billion to its military, ensuring its readiness as a key Nordic player.

27. Switzerland: $6.1 Billion - The neutral shield

As a neutral nation, Switzerland commits $6.1 billion to its defense, focusing on self-sufficiency.

ADVERTISEMENT

28. Iran: $6 Billion - The regional power

Business Insider USA

Iran's defense budget of $6 billion showcases its determination to assert influence in the Middle East.

29. Chile: $5.5 Billion - The South American watchman

Chile's defense budget of $5.5 billion reinforces its role as a guardian in South America.

ADVERTISEMENT

30. Denmark: $5.4 Billion - The Arctic sentinel

Denmark allocates $5.4 billion to its military, safeguarding its interests in the Arctic.

31. Finland: $4.8 Billion - The Baltic shield

121dc89b-c127-4050-baaa-b71d38e9bc1d

Finland dedicates $4.8 billion to fortify its Baltic borders, ensuring regional stability.

ADVERTISEMENT

32. Austria: $3.6 Billion - The Alpinist protector

Austria invests $3.6 billion in its defense, focusing on its mountainous borders.

33. Nigeria: $3.1 Billion - The African vanguard

Pulse Nigeria

Nigeria's defense budget of $3.1 billion highlights its commitment to security in Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

34. South Africa: $2.9 Billion - The African defender

Reuters

South Africa allocates $2.9 billion to its military, playing a crucial role in African peacekeeping.

35. Argentina: $2.5 Billion - The Southern guardian

Argentina's defense budget of $2.5 billion reinforces its role as a defender in South America.

ADVERTISEMENT

36. Venezuela: $4.6 Million - The struggling sentry