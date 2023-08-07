ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

These countries invest heavily in military, what's Nigeria's rank?

Ima Elijah

Find out how much Nigeria spends on its military as they make the list of top military spenders in the world

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu attends the Senior Course 25 Graduation Ceremony of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna State on Friday. [Presidency]
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu attends the Senior Course 25 Graduation Ceremony of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna State on Friday. [Presidency]

Recommended articles

1. USA: $877 Billion - The unstoppable behemoth

US military membersBo Zaunders/Getty Images
US military membersBo Zaunders/Getty Images Business Insider USA

At the pinnacle of the list stands the United States of America, flexing its military muscles with an astronomical budget of $877 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. China: $292 Billion - The challenger

Chinese military vehicles carrying DF-41 ballistic missiles during a parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist China in Beijing in October 2019.AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
Chinese military vehicles carrying DF-41 ballistic missiles during a parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist China in Beijing in October 2019.AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein Business Insider USA

With a rapidly modernising military, China poses a formidable challenge to the established order.

3. Russia: $86 Billion - The unyielding bear

Russian President Vladimir Putin embraces a soldier as he visits a military training center for mobilized reservists in Ryazan, Russia, October 20, 2022.Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin embraces a soldier as he visits a military training center for mobilized reservists in Ryazan, Russia, October 20, 2022.Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP Business Insider USA
ADVERTISEMENT

Securing the third spot is Russia, investing $86 billion to maintain its military prowess. Despite facing economic challenges, Russia continues to prioritise its defense and influence in global affairs.

4. India: $81 Billion - The rising power

India's military head in Kashmir, Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon (L), said a sniper gun and a mine with Pakistani markings had been found on the route of the Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage
India's military head in Kashmir, Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon (L), said a sniper gun and a mine with Pakistani markings had been found on the route of the Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage AFP

India's star continues to ascend as it allocates $81 billion to strengthen its military might. As a major player in Asia, India's growing defense budget signifies its ambition to assert regional influence.

5. Saudi Arabia: $75 Billion - The oil-rich defender

ADVERTISEMENT

With vast oil reserves to protect, Saudi Arabia dedicates $75 billion to safeguard its interests. Positioned in a volatile region, the kingdom remains steadfast in its commitment to defense.

6. UK: $69 Billion - The persevering guardian

As a staunch ally to the USA, the UK plays a crucial role in maintaining global security.

7. Germany: $56 Billion - The stalwart ally

German Bundeswehr soldiers at Kaserne Hochstaufen (mountain infantry military barracks) in Bad Reichenhall, southern Germany, March 23, 2016.
German Bundeswehr soldiers at Kaserne Hochstaufen (mountain infantry military barracks) in Bad Reichenhall, southern Germany, March 23, 2016. BusinessInsider
ADVERTISEMENT

As a key player in European affairs, Germany's commitment to military spending is vital for regional stability. Germany also creates military weapons for other countries.

8. France: $54 Billion - The resolute protector

France holds firm in the eighth spot, investing $54 billion in its military. With a rich history of military prowess, France continues to play a crucial role in global security.

9. Japan: $46 Billion - The Peaceful Powerhouse

Japan's dedication to peace and security is evident as it allocates $46 billion to its defense budget. As a pacifist nation, Japan aims to maintain a robust self-defense force to ensure its sovereignty.

ADVERTISEMENT

10. South Korea: $46 Billion - The vigilant sentry

Sharing the tenth position is South Korea, also with a defense budget of $46 billion. In the face of regional tensions, South Korea remains vigilant in safeguarding its borders.

11. Ukraine: $44 Billion - The battleground nation

A Ukrainian serviceman aims a 122 mm MLRS BM-21 Grad during military exercises near Kiev on October 28, 2016
A Ukrainian serviceman aims a 122 mm MLRS BM-21 Grad during military exercises near Kiev on October 28, 2016 AFP

Despite facing strife, Ukraine commits $44 billion to its defense. The nation's ongoing conflicts have spurred a significant investment in military capabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

12. Italy: $33 Billion - The steadfast ally

As a NATO member, Italy plays an essential role in collective security.

13. Australia: $32.2 Billion - The southern sentinel

Australia stands tall with a defense budget of $32.2 billion.

14. Canada: $26.9 Billion - The peacekeeping pillar

ADVERTISEMENT

As a stalwart peacekeeper, Canada allocates $26.9 billion to support its military operations globally.

15. Israel: $23.4 Billion - The unyielding protector

Israel Air Force
Israel Air Force Israel has 601 military aircraft, according to Global Firepower.This includes 241 fighter/interceptor aircraft and 153 trainer aircraft, as well as 11 aerial tanker planes, the fourth highest in the world in this category. Business Insider USA

Israel's commitment to security is evident as it allocates $23.4 billion to its defense. In a volatile region, Israel's military strength is crucial for its survival.

16. Spain: $20.3 Billion - The resilient guardian

ADVERTISEMENT

Spain maintains its resilience with a defense budget of $20.3 billion, ensuring its role in maintaining European stability.

17. Brazil: $20 Billion - The regional force

Brazil dedicates $20 billion to its military, solidifying its position as a key player in South America.

18. Poland: $16 Billion - The eastern sentinel

A pilot exits a Polish Air Force F-16 at Krzesiny Military Airbase in Poznan, November 9, 2006.
A pilot exits a Polish Air Force F-16 at Krzesiny Military Airbase in Poznan, November 9, 2006. d2b7de2f-e303-4389-af63-18c827c8d1c0
ADVERTISEMENT

Poland allocates $16 billion to fortify its eastern borders, signaling its commitment to regional security.

19. Netherlands: $15.6 Billion - The maritime protector

The Netherlands invests $15.6 billion in its defense forces, playing a crucial role in maritime security.

20. Turkey: $10.6 Billion - The strategic crossroads

Turkey's strategic significance is evident with a defense budget of $10.6 billion, guarding the crossroads of Europe and Asia.

ADVERTISEMENT

21. Pakistan: $10 Billion - The South Asian sentry

Pakistan dedicates $10 billion to its defense efforts, asserting its role as a key player in South Asia.

22. Colombia: $9.9 Billion - The Latin American defender

Colombia commits $9.9 billion to its military, reinforcing its position as a defender in Latin America.

23. Indonesia: $8.9 Billion - The archipelagic shield

ADVERTISEMENT

Indonesia allocates $8.9 billion to its defense, safeguarding its vast archipelago and maritime interests.

24. Mexico: $8.5 Billion - The 'Western wall'

Mexico stands strong with a defense budget of $8.5 billion, fortifying its borders and combating organised crime.

25. Norway: $8.3 Billion - The Arctic watchdog

Norway invests $8.3 billion in defense, safeguarding its interests in the Arctic region.

ADVERTISEMENT

26. Sweden: $7.7 Billion - The Nordic sentry

Swedish and Finnish tanks during a military exercise called Cold Response 2022, which gathered around 30,000 troops from NATO member countries plus Finland and Sweden in Evenes, Norway, March 22, 2022.REUTERS/Yves Herman
Swedish and Finnish tanks during a military exercise called "Cold Response 2022," which gathered around 30,000 troops from NATO member countries plus Finland and Sweden in Evenes, Norway, March 22, 2022.REUTERS/Yves Herman Business Insider USA

Sweden dedicates $7.7 billion to its military, ensuring its readiness as a key Nordic player.

27. Switzerland: $6.1 Billion - The neutral shield

As a neutral nation, Switzerland commits $6.1 billion to its defense, focusing on self-sufficiency.

ADVERTISEMENT

28. Iran: $6 Billion - The regional power

Iranian F-14s at the annual Army Day military parade in Tehran in April 2012.ATTA KENARE/AFP/GettyImages
Iranian F-14s at the annual Army Day military parade in Tehran in April 2012.ATTA KENARE/AFP/GettyImages Business Insider USA

Iran's defense budget of $6 billion showcases its determination to assert influence in the Middle East.

29. Chile: $5.5 Billion - The South American watchman

Chile's defense budget of $5.5 billion reinforces its role as a guardian in South America.

ADVERTISEMENT

30. Denmark: $5.4 Billion - The Arctic sentinel

Denmark allocates $5.4 billion to its military, safeguarding its interests in the Arctic.

31. Finland: $4.8 Billion - The Baltic shield

Finnish military personnel at a training grounds in Sweden, October 27, 2018
Finnish military personnel at a training grounds in Sweden, October 27, 2018 121dc89b-c127-4050-baaa-b71d38e9bc1d

Finland dedicates $4.8 billion to fortify its Baltic borders, ensuring regional stability.

ADVERTISEMENT

32. Austria: $3.6 Billion - The Alpinist protector

Austria invests $3.6 billion in its defense, focusing on its mountainous borders.

33. Nigeria: $3.1 Billion - The African vanguard

Nigerian military troops [NAF]
Nigerian military troops [NAF] Pulse Nigeria

Nigeria's defense budget of $3.1 billion highlights its commitment to security in Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

34. South Africa: $2.9 Billion - The African defender

Military vehicles lead the way as South African President Jacob Zuma arrives as the head of an Africa Union-lead delegation in an attempt to broker dialogue to end months of violence in Burundi's capital Bujumbura February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Evrard Ngendakumana
Military vehicles lead the way as South African President Jacob Zuma arrives as the head of an Africa Union-lead delegation in an attempt to broker dialogue to end months of violence in Burundi's capital Bujumbura February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Evrard Ngendakumana Reuters

South Africa allocates $2.9 billion to its military, playing a crucial role in African peacekeeping.

35. Argentina: $2.5 Billion - The Southern guardian

Argentina's defense budget of $2.5 billion reinforces its role as a defender in South America.

ADVERTISEMENT

36. Venezuela: $4.6 Million - The struggling sentry

Venezuela's modest defense budget of $4.6 million reflects its economic challenges.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

These countries invest heavily in military, what's Nigeria's rank?

These countries invest heavily in military, what's Nigeria's rank?

ACReSAL set to drill boreholes, establish tree nurseries in Jigawa

ACReSAL set to drill boreholes, establish tree nurseries in Jigawa

Shell, partners renovates flood-ravaged hospital in Rivers

Shell, partners renovates flood-ravaged hospital in Rivers

FCTA urban mass transit buses resume soon – Official

FCTA urban mass transit buses resume soon – Official

Police confirms abduction of traditional ruler, wife by gunmen in Karu LGA

Police confirms abduction of traditional ruler, wife by gunmen in Karu LGA

Italy tells ECOWAS to extend deadline for military intervention in Niger

Italy tells ECOWAS to extend deadline for military intervention in Niger

Enugu Govt bans unauthorised use of vehicles with tinted glasses

Enugu Govt bans unauthorised use of vehicles with tinted glasses

LP Chieftain reveals party’s plan for Edo

LP Chieftain reveals party’s plan for Edo

Falana warns ECOWAS to seek UN approval before sending military to Niger

Falana warns ECOWAS to seek UN approval before sending military to Niger

Pulse Sports

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger Republic. [Channels TV]

Niger’s detained president Bazoum pleads with US, others for help

Niger coupists beg Russian mercenary for backup against ECOWAS

Niger coupists beg Russian mercenary for backup against ECOWAS

ECOWAS Military Chiefs announce decision on Niger Republic. [NTA Twitter]

BREAKING: ECOWAS Military Chiefs announce decision on Niger Republic

Niger Millitary announces coup [Guardian]

Conflict data shows Niger coup plotters sold misinformation