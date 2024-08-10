Teacher exonerated as DNA test proves he's not father of his former pupil's child

Following a report by the grandmother, the teacher was arrested, and the case was processed in court at Kade and Asamankese in the Eastern Region. Both families later agreed to settle the matter privately.

The pupil's family demanded GHS 20,000 from the teacher. Dwamena, still not settled over the allegations, brought the case to Kumasi based Oyerepa FM’s Oyere Afutuo programme, where a DNA test confirmed that the teacher is not the biological father of the child.

Following the DNA test revelation, social media has gone on a rampage over the allegations made by the pupil’s grandmother against the teacher and the turnout of the results.

Dwamena on Auntie Nana Show Pulse Ghana

@Nii_stunnaman tweeted, “Did the teacher sleep with the girl or not?”

@Flava____ inqured, “Forget DNA, he won’t be accused of being the father if he had not slept with the kid. That man shouldn’t be anywhere close to teaching again”.

@selphkhing1 tweeted “This teacher still needs to go to Jail the girl was 16 when he slept with her. Why are we focusing on only the DNA .Market women went to the radio station to praise this pedophile teacher do they care about the girl’s mental health?”

@OwusuAgyeiClem8 also tweeted, “If she has lied about the paternity of the child then why should we believe her that the teacher indeed has slept with her while she knew that she has been sleeping with different people hmmm “.

@Louissa321, “The teacher paid the money because he was afraid of being jailed.. knew he wasn’t the father of the child, took the case to Auntie Naa. And lo, he was not the biological father of the baby. But the girl claims the teacher has slept with her”.