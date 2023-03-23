ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Tanzania confirms outbreak of deadly Marburg virus

News Agency Of Nigeria

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says Tanzania confirmed its first-ever cases of Marburg Virus Disease after conducting laboratory tests in the country’s northwest Kagera region.

Marburg Virus (Healthnews)
Marburg Virus (Healthnews)

Five of the eight confirmed cases have died, including a health worker, and the remaining three are being treated. The agency also identified 161 contacts of those infected, who are currently being monitored.

“The efforts by Tanzania’s health authorities to establish the cause of the disease is a clear indication of the determination to effectively respond to the outbreak.

“We are working with the government to rapidly scale up control measures to halt the spread of the virus and end the outbreak as soon as possible,” Dr Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for Africa, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

While this is the first time Tanzania has recorded a Marburg case, the country has first-hand experience responding to other crises including COVID-19, cholera and dengue within the past three years.

In September 2022, The UN health agency conducted a strategic risk assessment that revealed the country was at high risk for infectious diseases outbreaks.

“The lessons learnt, and progress made during other recent outbreaks should stand the country in good stead as it confronts this latest challenge.

“We will continue to work closely with the national health authorities to save lives,” Moeti said.

Marburg virus commonly causes hemorrhagic fever, with a high fatality ratio of up to 88 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is part of the same family as the virus that causes Ebola. Symptoms associated with the Marburg virus start suddenly, with high fever, severe headache and intense malaise.

The virus is commonly transmitted to humans from fruit bats and spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids of infected people, surfaces and materials.

While there are no vaccines or antiviral treatments approved to treat the virus, supportive care, rehydration and treatment of specific symptoms increase chances of survival.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Trade, solution to manage water economics – Okonjo-Iweala

Trade, solution to manage water economics – Okonjo-Iweala

Enugu Governor-elect, Mbah, Deputy visit Gov. Ugwuanyi, supporters

Enugu Governor-elect, Mbah, Deputy visit Gov. Ugwuanyi, supporters

Keyamo shuts down rumours of Tinubu's failing health

Keyamo shuts down rumours of Tinubu's failing health

Tanzania confirms outbreak of deadly Marburg virus

Tanzania confirms outbreak of deadly Marburg virus

Our government will unite, rather than divide Abia – Otti

Our government will unite, rather than divide Abia – Otti

Abia residents celebrate Otti’s victory with free drinks, fireworks

Abia residents celebrate Otti’s victory with free drinks, fireworks

Buhari lauds phenomenal sports achievement under Minister Dare

Buhari lauds phenomenal sports achievement under Minister Dare

Naira scarcity: NLC to picket CBN offices nationwide

Naira scarcity: NLC to picket CBN offices nationwide

Governor Ikpeazu surrenders, congratulates LP's Otti on poll victory

Governor Ikpeazu surrenders, congratulates LP's Otti on poll victory

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Putin

Africa will be among leading countries shaping world order – Putin

Bomb blast kills mother, 5 children in Afghanistan (Daily Nigeria)

Bomb blast kills mother, 5 children in Afghanistan

Marburg Virus (Healthnews)

Tanzania confirms outbreak of deadly Marburg virus

UK to ban TikTok on govt phones (Euronews)

UK to ban TikTok on govt. phones