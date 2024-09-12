Sweden offers up to $34k grant for Nigerians, other immigrants who return home

Effective in 2026, the new policy will provide up to 350,000 Swedish kronor ($34,000) per person, a significant increase from the current grant of 10,000 kronor per adult and 5,000 kronor per child.

Migration Minister Johan Forssell, during a press conference, described the initiative as a “paradigm shift in our migration policy.”

The grant, available since 1984 but remains relatively unknown and underutilised, aims to encourage more immigrants to accept the offer.

Ludvig Aspling of the Sweden Democrats, who support the policy, noted, “If more people were aware of the grant and its size was increased, more would likely accept the offer.”

Sweden Democrats anti-immigration policy

The Sweden Democrats, known for their anti-immigration stance, have influenced the policy following their rise as Sweden’s second-largest party in the recent general election.

The announcement follows a recent government-appointed probe that advised against increasing the grant, citing concerns over its cost versus effectiveness.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, leading a minority coalition backed by the Sweden Democrats, has prioritised addressing immigration and crime since taking office in 2022.