World's second malaria vaccine officially gets WHO pre-qualification

The world body said in a statement released on Thursday that it recommended the use of the vaccine in October for the prevention of malaria in children.

It stated that the move followed the advice of the WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunisation and the Malaria Policy Advisory Group.

It explained, "The prequalification means larger access to vaccines as key tool to prevent malaria in children, with it being a prerequisite for vaccine procurement by UNICEF and funding support for deployment by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

"The R21 vaccine is the second malaria vaccine prequalified by WHO, following the RTS,S/AS01 vaccine which obtained prequalification status in July 2022. Both vaccines are shown to be safe and effective in clinical trials for malaria prevention in children.

"When implemented broadly, along with other recommended malaria control interventions, they are expected to have high public health impact.

"Malaria, a mosquito-borne disease, places a particularly high burden on children in the African Region, where nearly half a million children die from the disease each year. There were an estimated 249 million malaria cases and 608,000 malaria deaths across 85 countries globally in 2022."

According to WHO, the prequalification of the world's second malaria vaccine, developed by Oxford University and manufactured by Serum Institute of India, is poised to expand access to malaria prevention through vaccination.

It added that the demand for malaria vaccines is high but supply has thus far been limited, pointing out that the availability of two WHO recommended and prequalified malaria vaccines is expected to increase supply to meet demand from African countries.

"It will result in sufficient vaccine doses to benefit all children living in areas where malaria is a significant public health risk," it said.

Dr Rogério Gaspar, the organisation's Director, Department of Regulation and Prequalification, said, "Achieving WHO vaccine prequalification ensures that vaccines used in global immunisation programmes are safe and effective."

Gaspar said WHO had evaluated multiple products for prequalification each year and core to the work was ensuring greater access to safe, effective and quality health products.

Dr Kate O'Brien, the Director, Department of Immunisation, Vaccines and Biologicals, said, "Today marks a huge stride in global health, as we welcome the prequalification of R21/Matrix-M, the second malaria vaccine recommended for children in malaria endemic areas.

"This achievement underscores our relentless commitment to wiping out malaria, which remains a formidable foe causing child suffering and death.

"This is another step toward ensuring a healthier, more resilient future for those who have lived for too long in fear of what malaria could do to their children.

"Together with our partners, we are united in the pursuit of a malaria-free future, where every life is shielded from the threat of this disease."

O'Brien added that as part of the prequalification process, WHO applied international standards to comprehensively evaluate and determine whether vaccines are safe, effective and manufactured to international standards.

He said, "WHO also ensures the continued safety and efficacy of prequalified vaccines through regular re-evaluation, site inspection and targeted testing.