Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny dies in prison
Navalny's death was subsequently confirmed by paramedics, with investigations into the exact cause of death currently underway.
According to the statement released by the service, Navalny reportedly fell ill after a walk, experiencing a rapid loss of consciousness.
Despite prompt medical attention from on-site staff and the arrival of ambulance personnel, resuscitation efforts proved unsuccessful.
Navalny, a prominent figure in Russian politics and a fierce critic of the Kremlin, had garnered international attention for his anti-corruption activism and vocal opposition to the government of President Vladimir Putin.
