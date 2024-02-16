ADVERTISEMENT
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny dies in prison

Ima Elijah

Navalny's death was subsequently confirmed by paramedics, with investigations into the exact cause of death currently underway.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia walk with demonstrators during a 2020 march in memory of murdered Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov in downtown Moscow. He suffered a life-threatening poisoning months later, in August 2020. [KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images]
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia walk with demonstrators during a 2020 march in memory of murdered Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov in downtown Moscow. He suffered a life-threatening poisoning months later, in August 2020. [KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images]

According to the statement released by the service, Navalny reportedly fell ill after a walk, experiencing a rapid loss of consciousness.

Despite prompt medical attention from on-site staff and the arrival of ambulance personnel, resuscitation efforts proved unsuccessful.

Navalny, a prominent figure in Russian politics and a fierce critic of the Kremlin, had garnered international attention for his anti-corruption activism and vocal opposition to the government of President Vladimir Putin.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

