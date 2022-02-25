RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Foreign relations experts urge Nigeria to remain neutral

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Association of Foreign Relations Professionals of Nigeria (AFRPN) on Friday, advised the Federal Government to remain neutral amid the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine conflict (Mint)
Russia-Ukraine conflict (Mint)

The President of the association, Amb. Gani Lawal, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while reacting to the raging conflict between the two eastern European countries.

Recommended articles

“The Nigerian government should remain neutral, non-aligned, as we used to be.

“The Nigerian government has made arrangements for her citizens who want to leave to leave as soon as airports are opened.

“Where not possible, a safe corridor will be negotiated for evacuation of civilians.

“Presently, Russia is not targetting civilian enclaves, but military installations,” Lawal said.

Nigeria became a member of the Non-Aligned Movement at independence in 1960.

The tone for Nigeria’s non-alignment policy was laid by Prime Minister Abubakar Tafawa Balewa in a speech he made at the House of Representatives on Oct. 7, 1960, six days after the country’s independence.

In the speech, Balewa declared that Nigeria would not join any power bloc and that it would follow an independent line.

He said, “no matter from where the truth comes whether it is from the East or from the West, Nigeria will go to the path of truth.”

Lawal said it had become important for countries to act in the international community based on their foreign policy direction and in the interest of their national security.

“I will not weep for Ukraine because foreign policy is about national interest and for national interest to be preserved, it stands to reason to carry your neighbours along.

“Who told Ukraine that its protection lies in the hands of so-called friends, located several miles away from its shores.

“Will it not serve Ukraine’s interest to make friends with a strong neighbour like Russia than to become an enfant terrible of some distant powers that are far from its beckon in times of crisis?

“It is dicey foreign policy to play host to a distant foreign power while sharing borders with a rival foreign power,” Lawal said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Finally, Buhari signs electoral bill into law

Finally, Buhari signs electoral bill into law

Germany, France defend EU sanctions package on Russia

Germany, France defend EU sanctions package on Russia

Court orders IGP to immediately release IPOB member arrested last year

Court orders IGP to immediately release IPOB member arrested last year

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Foreign relations experts urge Nigeria to remain neutral

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Foreign relations experts urge Nigeria to remain neutral

Why Buhari had 12 million votes before election- Femi Adesina

Why Buhari had 12 million votes before election- Femi Adesina

FG constructs roads in 46 tertiary institutions

FG constructs roads in 46 tertiary institutions

Tinubu seeks Ooni, Owa Obokun’s royal blessings for his presidential ambition

Tinubu seeks Ooni, Owa Obokun’s royal blessings for his presidential ambition

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine manifestation of global disorder – NDM

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine manifestation of global disorder – NDM

Buhari forced me to contest for Kaduna governor- El-Rufai

Buhari forced me to contest for Kaduna governor- El-Rufai

Trending

What is going on between Russia and Ukraine?

Putin attacks parts of Ukraine

6 Nigerian footballers affected by Russia-Ukraine tensions

How Vladamir Putin's military action against Ukraine affects Nigerian players

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Ghanaian students call for evacuation as tension escalates

Ukraine conflict

Ukraine invasion: Biden pledges new sanctions to punish Russia

biden putin (NationalDaily)