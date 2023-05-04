Russia reports Ukrainian attempt on Putin's life

The incident could potentially mark a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine as Kyiv is expected to mobilise its forces for a planned spring offensive.

According to a statement from the Russian president's office, two Ukrainian drones were shot down by the Russian military's electronic air defence systems after crashing into the Kremlin. The Kremlin said that Putin was at his residence near Moscow at the time of the attack.

Ukraine responds to Russia's accusation

Ukraine denied any involvement in the drone strike. Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the head of the office of President Volodymyr Zelensky, tweeted that Ukraine "wages an exclusively defensive war and does not attack targets on the territory of the Russian Federation."