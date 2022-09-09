RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Royal mourning to last until 7 days after Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

News Agency Of Nigeria

Britain’s royal family will observe a period of mourning that ends on the seventh day after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, with flags at royal residences to remain at half mast.

Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II

A gun salute will be fired in London at 1 p.m. (1200 GMT) in Hyde Park, with one round fired for each year of the 96-year-old queen’s life, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

The palace did not say when the funeral would be held, but it is likely to take place around 11 days after the queen’s death on Thursday.

Buckingham Palace said flags at royal residences would remain at half mast until the morning after the mourning period and that royal residences would remain closed, although floral tributes could be left outside.

Royal mourning to last until 7 days after Queen Elizabeth's funeral

