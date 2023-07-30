ADVERTISEMENT
Reinstate Bazoum in 7 days or face military action, ECOWAS to Niger military

News Agency Of Nigeria

Early in his opening remark, Tinubu tasked the members to stand firm on the tenet of democracy in africa and to stand by all decision reached at the meeting.

Dr Omar Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, disclosed this at the end of the extraordinary meeting of the ECOWAS on the Niger on Sunday in Abuja.

He said that the authourity has agreed that a military action would be taken against the military junta of Niger Republic if they failed to restore President Bazoum within one week.

Touray said that the authourity also agreed on the closure of all land and air borders between 15-member ECOWAS nations and Niger.

The Niger military and anybody backing the coup would no longer enjoy any financial transaction within the region either as government or individuals, he said.

Similarly, travel ban was placed on the junta, its officials and families until the restoration of democratic institutions.

Touray said that the Heads of State and Government applauded President Bola Tinubu for his steadfastness and robust manner of handling of affairs since he assume office as the ECOWAS Chair last month.

Early in his opening remark, Tinubu tasked the members to stand firm on the tenet of democracy in africa and to stand by all decision reached at the meeting.

He said that the situation in Niger was an affront to one of them and must be confronted with all necessary available options open to the community.

He also stressed the need to restore Bazoum back to power as the democratically elected representative of the people of Niger.





