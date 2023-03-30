Pope Francis hospitalised for respiratory infection

The agency quoted sources from the Gemelli University Hospital on Thursday morning that medical staff was “very optimistic’’ that the Pope could be back in the Vatican in just a few days, in time for Palm Sunday and ahead of what is a busy season for the Catholic leader.

The 86-year-old was taken to the hospital on Wednesday for a respiratory infection, according to the Holy See.

A Vatican spokesman said he would have to stay for “a few days.” No further medical details were given.

