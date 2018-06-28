Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Pope accepts resignation of two more Chilean bishops after sex scandal

Francis Pope accepts resignation of two more Chilean bishops after sex scandal

Pope Francis accepted the resignation of two more Chilean bishops following a child sex abuse scandal that has gripped the Latin American nation.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Several senior members of Chile's Catholic Church are accused by victims of ignoring and covering up child abuse by paedophile priest Fernando Karadima play

Several senior members of Chile's Catholic Church are accused by victims of ignoring and covering up child abuse by paedophile priest Fernando Karadima

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Pope Francis accepted the resignation of two more Chilean bishops following a child sex abuse scandal that has gripped the Latin American nation.

The Vatican announced the resignation of the bishop of Rancagua, 78-year-old Alejandro Goic Karmelic and the bishop of Talca, Horacio del Carmen Valenzuela Abarca, 64.

Several senior members of Chile's Catholic Church are accused by victims of ignoring and covering up child abuse by paedophile priest Fernando Karadima during the 1980s and 1990s.

The entire Chilean delegation of bishops tendered its resignation to the pope in May after a series of meetings at the Vatican.

Earlier this month, Francis accepted the resignation of three Chilean bishops, including the controversial Juan Barros who Karadima's victims accuse of covering up wrongdoing.

The pontiff himself became mired in the scandal when, during a trip to Chile in January, he defended Barros. However the pope later apologised to Karadima's victims and said he had made "grave mistakes".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Mali 32 Fula civilians killed in attack: local groupbullet
2 In Zimbabwe Two dead from presidential rally blastbullet
3 Putin-Trump Summit US, Russia agree to meet in third countrybullet

Related Articles

In Mexico Leftist closes in on presidency with anti-graft message
James Mattis Pentagon chief seeks to reassure South Korea, Japan on North Korea
Bashar al-Assad For Syrian refugees, fear of conscription prevents return home
Mike Pence US VP travels to Ecuador, will address Venezuela crisis
European Union EU split on migration at 'mother of all summits'
Ahmed Abu Khattala Libyan sentenced to 22 years over Benghazi attack
In Mexico Polls make leftist Lopez Obrador voters' favorite
Paris Attacks Alleged fake victim faces fraud charge
Tech Apple and Samsung settle lengthy iPhone patent battle

World

Abandoned: People fled their homes in Nghar after the village was attacked by Fulani herdsmen
In Nigeria Villagers bury their dead after attacks, then flee
This file combination shows the leaders in the Gulf diplomatic battle: (L to R) Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Saudi King Salman, United Arab Emirates Prime Minister and ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed and Bahrain's King Hamad
Abu Dhabi Qatar 'must stop support for terror', top UN court told
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, seen here at last month's Royal Ascot horse racing meet, at age 92 is the world's longest serving head of state
Elizabeth II 'Under the weather' Queen skips engagement in London
Smoke rises above a rebel-held area of southern Syria during a government air strike on Daraa province on June 27, 2018
In south Syria Bloodiest day yet offensive