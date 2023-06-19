Over 600 evacuees fall ill due to volcanic eruption in Philippines

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said it recorded at least 10 kinds of sicknesses affecting the evacuees, aged between two and 64.

The illnesses include cough, cold, fever, gastroenteritis, acute respiratory infection and skin disease.

The disaster management agency said nearly 39,000 people were affected by Mayon’s eruption, which started on June 8.

Local authorities have evacuated more than 20,000 villagers living in the danger zone around the picturesque, cone-shaped

Mayon Volcano in Albay province, approximately 500 km southeast of the Philippine capital Manila.

The province, under a state of calamity, set up 28 evacuation centres for displaced people, usually in school classrooms.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on Monday recorded pyroclastic flows from the volcano’s

collapsed lava domes that lasted three minutes.

Steam-laden plumes rose to 600 meters, and the institute maintained the volcano’s alert level at 3 on a scale of 5.

Mayon Volcano last erupted in 2018, resulting in the evacuation of more than 23,000 people from nine cities