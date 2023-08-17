ADVERTISEMENT
Over 60 migrants presumed dead in Cape Verde boat disaster

News Agency Of Nigeria

Migrant boats frequently leave from the coast of Senegal in the direction of Spain’s Canary Islands.

Over 60 migrants presumed dead in Cape Verde boat disaster.
Over 60 migrants presumed dead in Cape Verde boat disaster. [CNN]

According to the International Organisation on Migration (IOM) on Thursday, a total of 101 people were on board the boat when it left Senegal more than 40 days ago.

The disaster was discovered earlier this week when the boat was spotted off the island nation of Cape Verde, with 38 people, including four children rescued, a spokeswoman with the UN agency said.

The other migrants are missing and presumed dead.

Senegal’s Foreign Ministry said the traditional fishing boat left the seaside town of Fass Boye, north of Dakar, on July 10.

The 38 rescued migrants are from Senegal and Guinea-Bissau.

They will be returned to their country of origin, a ministry statement said.

Migrant boats frequently leave from the coast of Senegal in the direction of Spain’s Canary Islands.

The Atlantic, with its strong currents and high waves, is considered one of the most dangerous escape routes towards Europe.

News Agency Of Nigeria

