Occupy Jubilee House protesters demand economic reforms in Ghana

These events unfolded today, September 21, 2023, coinciding with the national observance of Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, a day celebrating the legacy of Ghana's first president and a symbol of resilience in the face of oppression.

The organisers of the protest chose this date with deliberate significance, as they aim to honor the spirit of resilience and resistance embodied by the struggle against oppression and dispossession.

Public dissatisfaction has been mounting due to the ever-increasing cost of living and a perceived lack of government responsiveness to the people's concerns. The demonstration is the latest in a series of protests that have taken place in recent months.

The primary goal of the Democracy Hub's protest is to employ peaceful picketing as a means for citizens to express their opposition to the numerous economic challenges facing the nation. They demand that the government implement sustainable measures to alleviate these difficulties.

Police makes arrests

As of now, approximately 50 members of the Democracy Hub group find themselves in custody at the regional police headquarters in Accra Central. Urgent calls have been made to lawyers to provide legal support to the detained protesters.

One legal practitioner who visited the police headquarters to assess the situation reported that some of the arrested individuals were held in the charge office cells, some were undergoing interrogation, and others were situated in the barracks.

Despite efforts to compile a complete list of those arrested, not everyone has provided their names to the police, creating challenges in obtaining a comprehensive roster.

Initial reports suggest that the first wave of arrests included roughly 30 individuals, with an additional 15 to 20 held within the Accra Regional Command Barracks, where some individuals are still undergoing interrogation. A shortage of legal representation has been noted, with only two lawyers currently on-site.