Nigerian immigrant, Yemi Mobolade emerges 1st elected black mayor of Colorado Springs

Mobolade received 57% of the votes to defeat Wayne Williams, who polled 43% as of 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in the city’s runoff contest.

At about 7:30 pm, Williams, a Republican conceded defeat before the second batch of results was released shortly before 9 p.m.

The victory of the Nigerian immigrant who is not affiliated with any political party has been described as a political earthquake in Colorado Springs, long known as a conservative stronghold.

In his victory speech, Mobolade said, “We are Colorado Springs. It’s a new day in our beloved city. Do you believe that? Colorado Springs will be become an inclusive, culturally rich, economically prosperous, safe and vibrant city.”

Congratulating Mobolade, the governor of Colorado, Jared Polis said he is looking forward to working with the mayor-elect.

“Congratulations to mayor-elect Yemi Mobolade on his victory, I look forward to working with the mayor elect,” Polis said.

Williams has also congratulated the mayor-elect. The incumbent Colorado Springs city councilman wished Mobolade the best as a mayor, noting that he lost the election because Republicans were split among candidates in the April 4 contest.