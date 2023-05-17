The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Nigerian immigrant, Yemi Mobolade emerges 1st elected black mayor of Colorado Springs

Bayo Wahab

Mobolade's victory has been described as a political earthquake in Colorado Springs.

Yemi Mobolade is the first elected black mayor of Colorado Springs. [ColoradoSun]
Yemi Mobolade is the first elected black mayor of Colorado Springs. [ColoradoSun]

Recommended articles

Mobolade received 57% of the votes to defeat Wayne Williams, who polled 43% as of 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in the city’s runoff contest.

At about 7:30 pm, Williams, a Republican conceded defeat before the second batch of results was released shortly before 9 p.m.

The victory of the Nigerian immigrant who is not affiliated with any political party has been described as a political earthquake in Colorado Springs, long known as a conservative stronghold.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his victory speech, Mobolade said, “We are Colorado Springs. It’s a new day in our beloved city. Do you believe that? Colorado Springs will be become an inclusive, culturally rich, economically prosperous, safe and vibrant city.”

Congratulating Mobolade, the governor of Colorado, Jared Polis said he is looking forward to working with the mayor-elect.

“Congratulations to mayor-elect Yemi Mobolade on his victory, I look forward to working with the mayor elect,” Polis said.

Williams has also congratulated the mayor-elect. The incumbent Colorado Springs city councilman wished Mobolade the best as a mayor, noting that he lost the election because Republicans were split among candidates in the April 4 contest.

“I knew after the runoff was set that he had a substantial lead. We closed the gap, but not enough… You had a number of Republicans running against each other in the first round, beating up on each other. And that had an effect that went into the second round,” Williams said.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UN wants $2.6 billion to provide humanitarian support in Sudan

UN wants $2.6 billion to provide humanitarian support in Sudan

Falz condemns Seyi Kuti's assault on police officer

Falz condemns Seyi Kuti's assault on police officer

Buhari to open VIP wing of Aso Rock medical centre days after treatment abroad

Buhari to open VIP wing of Aso Rock medical centre days after treatment abroad

FG pays salary-in-arrears for medical lecturers, ASUU left out

FG pays salary-in-arrears for medical lecturers, ASUU left out

Buhari sad about killing of US Embassy staff in Anambra

Buhari sad about killing of US Embassy staff in Anambra

Obi condemns ‘despicable killing’ of US embassy officials in Anambra

Obi condemns ‘despicable killing’ of US embassy officials in Anambra

Buhari created 12 million jobs in agriculture – FG

Buhari created 12 million jobs in agriculture – FG

Nigerian immigrant, Yemi Mobolade emerges 1st elected black mayor of Colorado Springs

Nigerian immigrant, Yemi Mobolade emerges 1st elected black mayor of Colorado Springs

Yusuf Gagdi wants North Central to get Speakership of 10th NASS

Yusuf Gagdi wants North Central to get Speakership of 10th NASS

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Worshippers, security guard killed in Tunisian synagogue shooting [The Times of Israel]

Worshippers, security guard killed in Tunisian synagogue shooting

Missile alert sounds in Tel Aviv [Gulf News]

Missile alert sounds in Tel Aviv

King Charles marks coronation with photograph of himself with heirs.

King Charles marks coronation with photograph of himself with heirs

Iranian journalist shot dead in a cafe/Illustration. [AP Photo/Middle East Images]

Iranian journalist shot dead in a cafe