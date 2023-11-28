Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, others seek France’s support to end Gaza war

The request, according to a statement by Abdulkadir Alkasim, the media aide to Tuggar, was collectively conveyed by the foreign ministers and the Secretary General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit in Paris at a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The minister again noted the disproportionate use of violence against innocent civilians and underscored the need to swiftly find a lasting political solution that will result in a two-state solution.

Tuggar, the statement indicated, reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to a two-state solution and called for a ceasefire between the Israeli Defense Forces and Hamas. He condemned the disproportionate use of force against innocent civilians and the destruction of critical infrastructure in Gaza.

The statement said the meeting discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip and its surroundings, ceasefire efforts, and protection of civilians, as well as the importance of establishing and building a truce.

The meeting also discussed many topics of common interest aimed at enhancing the security and stability of the Middle East and the world.

According to the statement, Tuggar and the Committee had on November 21, met with David Cameron, the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, where they had a robust discussion on the situation in Gaza.

The visit was part of the ongoing efforts by the Ministerial Committee constituted by the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit to find a lasting solution to the war in Gaza, the statement read.

The Ministerial Committee which is chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met with Catherine Colonna in Paris, in furtherance of the Committee’s engagement with global leaders aimed at restoring permanent peace in the Gaza Strip.

The committee members who participated in the meeting included: the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Ayman Al-Safadi.

Some other members are the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Sameh Shoukry, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine, Riad Malki, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan.