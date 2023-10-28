ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria, other UN member states adopt Gaza resolution, call for humanitarian truce

News Agency Of Nigeria

France’s Ambassador Nicolas de Rivière speaking after the resolution passed, said his delegation voted in favour, as “nothing justifies the killing of civilians”.

Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.AP Photo/Hatem Ali
Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.AP Photo/Hatem Ali

It also demands continuous, sufficient and unhindered provision of lifesaving supplies and services for civilians trapped inside the enclave, as news reports suggest Israel has expanded ground operations and intensified its bombing campaign.

The resolution drafted by Jordan secured 120 votes, 14 against and 45 abstentions.

The resolution adopted is a non-binding expression of the majority view of UN Member States.

However, it marks the first formal response of the UN to the hostilities since the Hamas terror attacks of October 7, after the Security Council failed on four occasions to reach a consensus on any action.

An amendment, proposed by Canada and backed by over 35 Member States, including the U.S., seeking an explicit condemnation of Hamas, did not pass, failing to get two-thirds support.

Countries put forward arguments for and against the amendment and explained their positions on the adopted resolution

Earlier, several countries took the floor, reiterating the impact of the crisis on civilians and underscoring the imperative to ensure aid finally flows into the enclave as supplies of food, water and fuel reach critically low levels

The U.S. declared that after the current crisis is over, “there is no going back to the status quo, as it stood on October 6”, noting the importance of a two-state solution.

Jordan’s UN Ambassador Mahmoud Hmoud while speaking had called for action on the resolution because of the urgency of the escalating situation on the ground.

While council resolutions are legally binding, assembly resolutions are not, but they do serve as a barometer of world opinion.

Ghana’s Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative, Carolyn Oppong-Ntir, said her delegation voted in favour of the resolution because, among other reasons, the humanitarian crisis could not be ignored.

“We have a responsibility as an international community to help end the heart-breaking tragedies” in Israel and Palestine, she said.

“Out of this tragedy, we must find the fierce agency to support the two parties to resume and conclude a peace agreement” and advance the two-state solution.

Similarly, France's Ambassador Nicolas de Rivière speaking after the resolution passed, said his delegation voted in favour, as "nothing justifies the killing of civilians".

“We have to work collectively to set up a humanitarian truce because the situation in Gaza is catastrophic,” he said, noting that France has already sent an aid vessel. “The Assembly must call for the release of hostages.”

However, the adoption of this resolution cannot replace the Security Council’s efforts nor the decisions that the organ must now adopt, he said, expressing hope that the Council can reach a decision.

“We have a duty to prevent a worsening of the situation,” he said. “The only viable solution is a two-state solution.”

Meanwhile, Gilad Erdan, Ambassador of Israel to the UN, said in response to the resolution passing that “today is a day that will go down in infamy”.

“We have all witnessed that the UN holds not even one ounce of legitimacy,” he said. “The UN is committed to ensuring further atrocity.

"According to the family of nations, Israel has no right to defend itself.”

There are no talks or discussions to be held with Hamas, he said, adding that Israel will not sit idly by to let them commit atrocities again. The resolution does not mention Hamas once, as if the war started on its own.

“What is going on here?” he asked, questioning whether the goal was to tie Israel’s hands. “The only way to destroy Hamas is to root them out. Why are you not holding Hamas accountable?”

“We know there is no humanitarian crisis in accordance with international humanitarian law,” he said, noting that every statistic comes from Hamas about information about Gaza.

Anyone interested in preventing violence should call on Hamas to lay down their arms, turn themselves in and return all hostages, he said.

“If this were to happen, the war would end immediately,” he said.

“This is a dark day for the UN and mankind. Israel will defend itself and will do what must be done to eradicate Hamas’ capabilities and bring the hostages home.”

NAN reports that the Emergency Special Session will continue on Tuesday.

News Agency Of Nigeria
