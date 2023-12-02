ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso to form a federation

Adekunle Agbetiloye

The foreign ministers of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have proposed the establishment of a confederation as a step toward their long-term objective of uniting the West African neighbours within a federation.

Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso to form a federation
Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso to form a federation
  • The top diplomats of the Alliance of Sahel States met in Bamako for two days.
  • The purpose of their discussions was to elaborate on the functioning of the new alliance.
  • In September, the military leaders of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger established the Alliance of Sahel States, a mutual defence pact.

Recommended articles

Mali and Burkina, ruled by juntas who seized power in coups in 2020 and 2022 respectively, rushed to back Niger’s military rulers when they ousted elected president Mohamed Bazoum in July, AFP reported.

The top diplomats of the countries met in Bamako for two days.

The purpose of their discussions was to elaborate on the functioning of the new alliance, with the ministers stressing the importance of diplomacy, defence, and development "to consolidate political and economic integration."

ADVERTISEMENT

In a joint statement following the two-day meeting in Mali’s capital Bamako, the foreign ministers spoke of the “great potential for peace, stability, diplomatic strength and economic development that a strengthened political alliance offers”.

The ministers… guided by the ambition to ultimately achieve a federation uniting Burkina, Mali and Niger recommend the creation of a confederation to the heads of state of the Alliance of Sahel States,” the statement said.

Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop mentioned that the recommendations would be presented to each head of state, who are scheduled to convene in Bamako on an unspecified date.

In late November, the economy and finance ministers of the countries convened and recommended the establishment of a stabilisation fund, an investment bank, and a committee to examine an economic and monetary union.

ADVERTISEMENT

The political instability within the three countries has inflicted a heavy blow on their economies. For example, Niger experienced a significant 40% reduction in its budget after the coup and attendant international sanctions. The country’s debt also climbed to $8.5 million amidst ongoing political tension. Gabon and Niger’s participation in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) trade program was also terminated by the US.

In September, the military leaders of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger established the Alliance of Sahel States, a mutual defence pact. The alliance was set up in response to international pressure for a prompt return to civilian rule, as well as the enduring jihadist insurgencies that persist in the three nations.

By February 2023, the number of deaths linked to political violence had increased by 77% in Burkina Faso and 150% in Mali compared with 2021. Burkina Faso is now the country with the highest number of victims of acts of terrorism in the world, ahead of Afghanistan.

Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with interest in the African economy, technology, energy transition, and climate change. He is passionate about telling the story of an evolving Africa.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court of Appeal relocates Kogi Governorship Election Tribunal to Abuja

Court of Appeal relocates Kogi Governorship Election Tribunal to Abuja

EFCC concludes case in Suswam, Oklobia trial

EFCC concludes case in Suswam, Oklobia trial

Gbajabiamila denies ₦21.22 billion allocation to his office

Gbajabiamila denies ₦21.22 billion allocation to his office

One-chance victim brought dead to Maitama District Hospital, panel finds

One-chance victim brought dead to Maitama District Hospital, panel finds

UN condemns accidental airstrike in Kaduna, killing over 80 innocent citizens

UN condemns accidental airstrike in Kaduna, killing over 80 innocent citizens

Gunmen attack election tribunal secretary, steal petition documents

Gunmen attack election tribunal secretary, steal petition documents

Nigerian Army launches Operation Golden Dawn 3 to tackle security challenges in Abia

Nigerian Army launches Operation Golden Dawn 3 to tackle security challenges in Abia

Akpabio cancels trip to Dubai amid criticisms against FG’s delegates to COP28

Akpabio cancels trip to Dubai amid criticisms against FG’s delegates to COP28

Northern Elders Forum accuse Tinubu of neglecting national security

Northern Elders Forum accuse Tinubu of neglecting national security

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso to form a federation

Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso to form a federation

A destroyed Israeli tank in Gaza City on October 7.Hani Alshaer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Israel's war with Hamas shows why even 50 years of upgrades can't make tanks invulnerable

US Army 3rd Division 3-7 Bradley fighting vehicles took up a position along a road on March 19, 2003, inside the demilitarized zone between Kuwait and Iraq.Scott Nelson

Islamic resistance vows retaliation after US airstrike killed 5 Iraqi militants

Mauritania’s former president, Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz [Anadolu Ajansı]

Mauritania’s former president, Aziz jailed 5 years for money laundering, illicit enrichment