The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Montana becomes 1st US state to ban TikTok amid cybersecurity concerns

News Agency Of Nigeria

TikTok has already been banned on government-issued devices in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Britain and the U.S.

TikTok reports that it has up to 150 million monthly active users in the U.S. [Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images]
TikTok reports that it has up to 150 million monthly active users in the U.S. [Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images]

Recommended articles

"To protect Montanans' personal and private data from the Chinese Communist Party, I have banned Tiktok in Montana," Gianforte tweeted after signing the bill.

The new rule prohibits app stores from offering the video-sharing app from January 1, 2024 and prevents TikTok from operating as a business in the state.

For those who violate and the social media platform is still available, app providers would have to pay a $10,000 fine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Users do not face a fine and those who already have the app on their own devices are not affected.

Lawsuits challenging the ban based on the right to freedom of expression are expected.

Owned by Chinese company ByteDance, TikTok has already been banned on government-issued devices in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Britain and the U.S., amid cybersecurity concerns.

The app has more than a billion users worldwide and is widely used in the U.S. and Europe, fuelling fears that Chinese authorities and secret services might use the app to collect information from users or to spread influence.

The company has rejected such allegations.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Oldest, most complete Hebrew Bible sells for ₦17.6 billion at auction

Oldest, most complete Hebrew Bible sells for ₦17.6 billion at auction

Montana becomes 1st US state to ban TikTok amid cybersecurity concerns

Montana becomes 1st US state to ban TikTok amid cybersecurity concerns

Doguwa withdraws from Speakership race

Doguwa withdraws from Speakership race

Nigeria working on platform for electronic record of births, deaths

Nigeria working on platform for electronic record of births, deaths

Lawmaker says 100 villagers killed in latest terrorist attack in Plateau

Lawmaker says 100 villagers killed in latest terrorist attack in Plateau

Soludo wants hardworking corps members in Anambra

Soludo wants hardworking corps members in Anambra

Zamfara APC sets up committee to investigate members who betrayed party

Zamfara APC sets up committee to investigate members who betrayed party

Yahaya Bello wants a new university in Okunland before he leaves office

Yahaya Bello wants a new university in Okunland before he leaves office

Doguwa, 5 others step down in battle for House of Reps' top seats

Doguwa, 5 others step down in battle for House of Reps' top seats

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghanaian president, Nana Akufo-Addo [BBC]

Ghana raises electricity tariffs by more than 18% amid cost of living crisis

King Charles marks coronation with photograph of himself with heirs.

King Charles marks coronation with photograph of himself with heirs

Iranian journalist shot dead in a cafe/Illustration. [AP Photo/Middle East Images]

Iranian journalist shot dead in a cafe

This image taken from AFPTV video footage on April 20, 2023, shows black smoke rising above the Khartoum International Airport amid ongoing fighting in Sudan [AFP via Getty Images]

UN wants $2.6 billion to provide humanitarian support in Sudan