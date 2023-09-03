Meet Ghana's favourite CEO under 40 ; Basil David Anthony

The People's Choice Award is a special recognition presented to the personality who garnered the highest number of votes from the general public. Mr. Richard Abbey Jnr., CEO of XO-DUS Communications and the organizer of the awards, explained the significance of this accolade before presenting it to Basil David Anthony.

With over 15 years of active involvement in business across four continents, Mr. Basil David Anthony, widely known as the CEO ExtraOrdinaire (CEOExtraO), has achieved remarkable success in various industries. He is the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of MODERN FLOORS®️, operating in Ghana, the UAE, the UK, and the USA, as well as TicketGhana.com and Silky IT Production in Ghana.

Pulse Ghana

Mr. Anthony has become a respected public figure and philanthropist, exemplifying his commitment to community service. In June of this year, he supported the Portia Gana Foundation by donating sanitary pads and period cups to 500 girls in Jirapa, Upper West Region, Ghana, to combat period poverty. Additionally, in April, he and his team from Modern Floors provided meals and refreshments to over 200 children in the Tema-Ashaiman community on Easter Monday.

MODERN FLOORS®️, a UK trademarked flooring brand, has established itself as a leader in the industry. They specialize in wholesaling and retailing the best quality affordable artificial carpet grass, AstroTurf, vinyl (PVC/SPC) tiles (LVT), carpet tiles, adhesives, and other indoor and outdoor flooring products suitable for both residential and commercial spaces. The brand has been operating in Ghana for nearly five years, with showrooms in key locations across the Greater Accra region, including Spintex Road, East Legon, Weija, and Tema-Ashaiman.