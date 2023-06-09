Macron to meet victims’ families after knife attack on children
The man attacked four small children and two adults with a knife in a playground in Annecy, a city in the French Alps.
Together with his wife Brigitte, he would also meet the families and those who provided assistance to the victims, the Élysée Palace said on Friday morning.
Macron called Thursday’s attack “absolutely cowardly.”
“The nation is in shock,” he wrote on Twitter.
The perpetrator critically injured three of them before security forces arrested him. The judiciary is investigating him for attempted murder. The investigators do not believe there was a terrorist motive for the attack.
The authorities say that the perpetrator is Syrian. He lived in Sweden for several years and came to France only a few months ago. The man was informed last Sunday that his asylum application in France had been rejected because he had already been granted asylum in Sweden, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said.
