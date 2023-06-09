The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Macron to meet victims’ families after knife attack on children

News Agency Of Nigeria

The man attacked four small children and two adults with a knife in a playground in Annecy, a city in the French Alps.

Emmanuel Macron
Emmanuel Macron

Recommended articles

Together with his wife Brigitte, he would also meet the families and those who provided assistance to the victims, the Élysée Palace said on Friday morning.

Macron called Thursday’s attack “absolutely cowardly.”

“The nation is in shock,” he wrote on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The man attacked four small children and two adults with a knife in a playground in Annecy, a city in the French Alps.

The perpetrator critically injured three of them before security forces arrested him. The judiciary is investigating him for attempted murder. The investigators do not believe there was a terrorist motive for the attack.

The authorities say that the perpetrator is Syrian. He lived in Sweden for several years and came to France only a few months ago. The man was informed last Sunday that his asylum application in France had been rejected because he had already been granted asylum in Sweden, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Macron to meet victims’ families after knife attack on children

Macron to meet victims’ families after knife attack on children

NUC presents provisional licenses to 37 new private universities

NUC presents provisional licenses to 37 new private universities

Ex-minister reveals what ended Virgin Nigeria, criticises Nigeria Air

Ex-minister reveals what ended Virgin Nigeria, criticises Nigeria Air

We'll continue to arrest erring motorists, LASTMA reacts to 'Sanwo-Olu's directive'

We'll continue to arrest erring motorists, LASTMA reacts to 'Sanwo-Olu's directive'

Tinubu meets traditional rulers to discuss national healing

Tinubu meets traditional rulers to discuss national healing

Abacha's widow used to negative things Nigerians say about her late husband

Abacha's widow used to negative things Nigerians say about her late husband

Nigerians should consider a female president – Obasanjo

Nigerians should consider a female president – Obasanjo

Accreditation successful but results uploads failed - Atiku's witness tells court

Accreditation successful but results uploads failed - Atiku's witness tells court

LP lawmaker-elect surprised by Tinubu's intelligence after meeting President

LP lawmaker-elect surprised by Tinubu's intelligence after meeting President

Pulse Sports

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

Explained: How much will Lionel Messi earn at Inter Miami in USA?

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Joe Biden

Biden mistakenly calls Sunak ‘Mr President’ at White House meeting

Pope Francis.Franco Origlia/Getty Images

Pope’s post-surgery recovery progressing – Holy See spokesperson

Spain becomes first country in Europe to allow menstrual leave [MarketWatch]

Spain becomes first country in Europe to allow menstrual leave

Mike Pence.Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Former US vice president Pence files paperwork formalising bid for presidency