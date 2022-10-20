RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Liz Truss resigns as UK Prime Minister after 6 weeks in office

Bayo Wahab

Truss says she realised that she cannot deliver the mandate on which she was elected by the Conservative Party.

Liz Truss resigns as UK Prime Minister (TheScotsman)
Liz Truss resigns as UK Prime Minister (TheScotsman)

Her resignation came barely two months after coming into office.

While announcing her resignation on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Downing Street, Ms Truss said she realised that she “cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party”.

She said there would be a leadership election to replace her within the next week.

She said: “I have therefore spoken to His Majesty The King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.

“This morning I met the chairman of the 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady. We have agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week.

“This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our countries economic stability and national security. I will remain as Prime Minister until a successor has been chosen.”

details later…

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Liz Truss resigns as UK Prime Minister after 6 weeks in office

Liz Truss resigns as UK Prime Minister after 6 weeks in office

'It's not political' - Falz explains reason for #EndSARSMemorial protest at Lekki toll gate

'It's not political' - Falz explains reason for #EndSARSMemorial protest at Lekki toll gate

Police teargas youths holding #EndSARS memorial in Lekki

Police teargas youths holding #EndSARS memorial in Lekki

FUTA students to resume on Sunday, begin lectures on Monday

FUTA students to resume on Sunday, begin lectures on Monday

EFCC arraigns former Attorney General of Lagos State Shasore

EFCC arraigns former Attorney General of Lagos State Shasore

Jandor says he’s not surprised by Wike’s endorsement of Sanwo-Olu

Jandor says he’s not surprised by Wike’s endorsement of Sanwo-Olu

Infrastructure is most legitimate way of wealth creation - Fashola

Infrastructure is most legitimate way of wealth creation - Fashola

APGA governorship candidate vows to abolish non-indigene tag in Ebonyi

APGA governorship candidate vows to abolish non-indigene tag in Ebonyi

Senate reopens assault petition against CCT boss

Senate reopens assault petition against CCT boss

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Liz Truss resigns as UK Prime Minister (TheScotsman)

Liz Truss resigns as UK Prime Minister after 6 weeks in office