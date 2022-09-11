RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

King Charles to Truss: Queen’s death ‘the moment I’ve been dreading’

News Agency Of Nigeria

King Charles, 73, met with newly elected Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace in London Friday, marking their first formal meeting in their new roles.

King Charles and U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss. Photo: YUI MOK/AP/SHUTTERSTOCK.
King Charles and U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss. Photo: YUI MOK/AP/SHUTTERSTOCK.

Recommended articles

On a more somber note, he said that the outpouring of sympathies following his mother’s death meant so much.

“It’s been so touching, this afternoon, when we arrived,” he said of the tributes he and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, found in London.

“All those people had come to give their condolences and put flowers… it’s the moment I’ve been dreading, as I know a lot of people have,” he continued, alluding to Her Majesty’s death. “But we’ll try to keep everything going.”

Truss, 47, met Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral Castle at on Tuesday, following her election as leader of the Conservative Party.

She became the 15th – and final – prime minister appointed by the Queen.

The audience was historic, as it marked the first time in the Queen’s record-breaking 70-year reign that she did not meet a new premier in England.

The Queen had been experiencing episodic mobility issues, and a source told PEOPLE the appointment was hosted at Balmoral for certainty of schedules.

Charles and his wife, now known as Camilla, Queen Consort, had traveled to Queen Elizabeth’s side in the Scottish Highlands after Buckingham Palace announced that her doctors were ”concerned” for Her Majesty’s health Thursday.

Charles had been in Scotland the day before, carrying out engagements.

There, the senior royals joined by Princess Anne, Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Prince Harry, who is in Europe this week with wife Meghan Markle for a series of charity visits.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

SERAP, students drag Buhari to court over ASUU strike

SERAP, students drag Buhari to court over ASUU strike

Queen Elizabeth wore a stolen crown - Uju Anya

Queen Elizabeth wore a stolen crown - Uju Anya

Uju Anya accuses Jeff Bezos of inciting violence against her

Uju Anya accuses Jeff Bezos of inciting violence against her

2023: Ayu crowns Atiku as Nigeria’s Raila Odinga, APC chieftain

2023: Ayu crowns Atiku as Nigeria’s Raila Odinga, APC chieftain

FG inaugurates National Committee Against Torture

FG inaugurates National Committee Against Torture

Troops gun down scores of bandits in Kaduna

Troops gun down scores of bandits in Kaduna

Sacking Ayu would’ve deepened PDP crisis – Atiku’s spokesman

Sacking Ayu would’ve deepened PDP crisis – Atiku’s spokesman

King Charles to Truss: Queen’s death ‘the moment I’ve been dreading’

King Charles to Truss: Queen’s death ‘the moment I’ve been dreading’

60m Nigerians suffering from mental illnesses – Psychiatrist

60m Nigerians suffering from mental illnesses – Psychiatrist

Trending

Uju and Jeff exchanged words on Twitter

Why did Jeff Bezos and US lecturer Uju Anya get into heated exchange over death of Queen Elizabeth?

Uju Anya (Carnegie Mellon University)

Reactions trail Nigerian Professor’s comment about 'dying' Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth II

What happens now that Queen Elizabeth is dead?

Prince Charles to become the next ruler of the United Kingdom following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (CNN)

BREAKING: Prince Charles succeeds Queen Elizabeth as king