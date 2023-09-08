ADVERTISEMENT
King Charles pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth 1 year after her passing

Ima Elijah

King Charles reflects on one year without Queen Elizabeth

King Charles released a statement about his mother a year after her death [WPA Pool / Getty Images]
King Charles released a statement about his mother a year after her death [WPA Pool / Getty Images]

The 96-year-old monarch peacefully departed from this world at Balmoral in Scotland on September 8, 2022, following an illustrious reign of 70 years.

As the longtime British heir apparent, Charles assumed the throne immediately upon the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

In a statement emanating from Buckingham Palace, and shared with HuffPost on Thursday, September 08, 2023, King Charles remarked, "In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty’s death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service, and all she meant to so many of us."

Expressing his deep gratitude for the support he and his wife have received during this challenging year of service, King Charles continued, "I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all."

The statement, which also took the form of an audio recording, bore King Charles' signature as "Charles R," where "R" signifies "Rex," meaning "King" in Latin.

Exactly one day after the passing of Queen Elizabeth last year, King Charles delivered his first address as king, fondly referring to her as his "darling mama." He reflected, "Throughout her life, her majesty the queen — my beloved mother — was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother."

With King Charles ascending to the throne, Prince William, aged 41, and Prince George, aged 10, now stand as the first and second in line to succeed him, continuing the royal lineage and legacy.

