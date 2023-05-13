The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

King Charles marks coronation with photograph of himself with heirs

News Agency Of Nigeria

In the photograph, William and George are stood either side of the King and smiling.

King Charles marks coronation with photograph of himself with heirs.
King Charles marks coronation with photograph of himself with heirs.

Recommended articles

The picture of Charles, alongside the Prince of Wales and Prince George, was taken in Buckingham Palace’s throne room on the day he was crowned.

The King sits in the centre on one of a pair of 1902 throne chairs which were made for the future King George V and Queen Mary for use at the coronation of King Edward VII and also used in the background of the 1937 coronation of King George VI.

Charles and Queen Camilla used the throne chairs at Westminster Hall to receive addresses from both Houses of Parliament last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The King is pictured wearing the Robe of Estate and the Imperial State Crown, and holding the Sovereign’s Orb and Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross.

In the photograph, William and George are stood either side of the King and smiling.

Another picture was released on Friday, showing Charles and Camilla with their Pages of Honour and Ladies in Attendance.

Also taken in Buckingham Palace’s throne room on the day of the coronation, the King is once again wearing his Robe of Estate and Imperial State Crown.

The Queen is pictured wearing Queen Mary’s crown and Robe of Estate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second photograph features a smiling Prince George, as well the Queen’s grandsons Freddy Parker Bowles, Gus Lopes and Louis Lopes and great-nephew Arthur Elliot.

Next to Queen Camilla stands her sister Annabel Elliot and next to the King is the Marchioness of Lansdowne – who was appointed to the Royal Household as a Queen’s companion in 2022.

The remaining three Pages of Honour, Ralph Tollemache, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley and Nicholas Barclay are stood on the far left of the photograph.

The photographs were taken by Hugh Burnard, who also took Charles and Camilla’s wedding pictures in 2005.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Iranian journalist shot dead in a cafe

Iranian journalist shot dead in a cafe

Emi lokan - Wase refuses to give up Speakership bid despite APC snub

Emi lokan - Wase refuses to give up Speakership bid despite APC snub

King Charles marks coronation with photograph of himself with heirs

King Charles marks coronation with photograph of himself with heirs

Sultan of Sokoto, philanthropist, 2 others get honorary doctorate degree

Sultan of Sokoto, philanthropist, 2 others get honorary doctorate degree

FRSC rejects advice to use Sharia Law to punish traffic offenders

FRSC rejects advice to use Sharia Law to punish traffic offenders

Shettima vows to meet aggrieved APC aspirants to resolve speakership tussle

Shettima vows to meet aggrieved APC aspirants to resolve speakership tussle

Aregbesola urges states to build custodial centres

Aregbesola urges states to build custodial centres

G-7 will determine next House of Reps Speaker, Betara warns APC

G-7 will determine next House of Reps Speaker, Betara warns APC

Yari wants religious, tribal sentiments jettisoned for 10th Senate President

Yari wants religious, tribal sentiments jettisoned for 10th Senate President

Pulse Sports

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

King Charles III's coronation is the first in the UK in 70 years [Dan Kitwood/Getty Images]

Here's how you can watch coronation of King Charles III

Sophie Smith, Oliver Smith, and Scott Vallely from Winchester sit at Hyde Park on the day of Britain’s King Charles’ coronation ceremony, in London, Britain May 6, 2023. REUTERS/Emilie Madi.

King Charles’ coronation draws thousands in paper crowns and plastic tiaras

King Charles III and Queen Camilla in lavish robes and wearing their crowns return with a wave the cheers of the crowds and set the seal on their historic coronation day with a Buckingham Palace balcony appearance to acknowledge the nation..

King, Queen appear on Buckingham Palace balcony to acknowledge crowds

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks to parliamentarians at the Bundestag on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the UN on December 18, 2020 in Berlin, Germany

UN says peace negotiations to end conflict in Ukraine currently not feasible