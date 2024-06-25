Thousands of demonstrators, angry over the proposed taxes, forced their way into the parliament complex, prompting legislators to flee. This marks one of the most direct assaults on the Kenyan government in decades.
Kenya's Parliament in flames as protesters storm; bodies seen after police fire
Chaos erupted in Kenya on Tuesday as part of the parliament building was set ablaze amidst large-scale protests against a new finance bill.
