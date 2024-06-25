ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Kenya's Parliament in flames as protesters storm; bodies seen after police fire

Gideon Nicholas Day

Chaos erupted in Kenya on Tuesday as part of the parliament building was set ablaze amidst large-scale protests against a new finance bill.

Kenya's Parliament in flames
Kenya's Parliament in flames

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gbenga Daniel wants more people from Southwest to join military

Gbenga Daniel wants more people from Southwest to join military

Tinubu told to sack NPA boss despite being cleared by NASS

Tinubu told to sack NPA boss despite being cleared by NASS

Kenya's Parliament in flames as protesters storm; bodies seen after police fire

Kenya's Parliament in flames as protesters storm; bodies seen after police fire

Ameachi accused of opposing Tinubu's 'Renewed Hope' agenda

Ameachi accused of opposing Tinubu's 'Renewed Hope' agenda

Sokoto Assembly denies plan to dethrone Sultan of Sokoto

Sokoto Assembly denies plan to dethrone Sultan of Sokoto

Akpabio denies promising to buy new aircrafts for Tinubu, Shettima

Akpabio denies promising to buy new aircrafts for Tinubu, Shettima

5 Ghanaian MPs narrowly escape attack in Kenya as protesters break into Parliament

5 Ghanaian MPs narrowly escape attack in Kenya as protesters break into Parliament

Chaos at Assemblies of God Church as members protest induction of new pastor

Chaos at Assemblies of God Church as members protest induction of new pastor

Emefiele's fraud trial adjourned to Oct 21, passport request hearing on July 8

Emefiele's fraud trial adjourned to Oct 21, passport request hearing on July 8

Pulse Sports

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Outrage erupts as teargas engulfs Super Metro bus with passengers[Video]

Outrage erupts as teargas engulfs Super Metro bus with passengers[Video]

File image of Kenya's President William Ruto.

Nigerian pastor who prophesied Ruto’s win releases new prophesy & changes he should make

A woman died during a safari trip (image used for illustrative purpose) [Shutterstock]

Tourist on mission to watch animals in safari is trampled to death by elephant

The moon's low position will make it more illuminated than usual [Getty]

Something will be different about the moon in July — will Nigerians see it?